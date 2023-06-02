RENFIELD Sets Peacock Streaming Debut Date

The film comes to Peacock exclusively on June 9.

By:
How Rob Marshall's Theatre Background Brought THE LITTLE MERMAID to Life Photo 1 How Theatre Brought Disney's New THE LITTLE MERMAID Film to Life
Video: Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer Plays Carol Burnett in MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL Finale; Watch Photo 2 Video: Leslie Kritzer Plays Carol Burnett in MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL
Video: Watch THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Trailer With Fantasia Barrino, Halle Bailey & Photo 3 Video: Watch THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Trailer
Auli'i Cravalho Will Not Reprise MOANA Role For Live Action Remake Photo 4 Auli'i Cravalho Will Not Reprise MOANA Role For Live Action Remake

Auli'i Cravalho Will Not Reprise MOANA Role For Live Action Remake

Universal Pictures’ RENFIELD, a modern monster tale, comes to Peacock exclusively on June 9.

The comedic horror film provides a new perspective of the beloved character DRACULA played by Oscar® winner Nicolas Cage through the eyes of his loyal servant Renfield. For more RENFIELD on Peacock, click here

Nicholas Hoult stars as Renfield, the tortured aide to history’s most narcissistic boss: Dracula. For centuries, Renfield has slavishly served DRACULA by procuring his master’s prey and doing his every bidding, no matter how debased.

But now, Renfield is ready to look for a new life outside the shadow of The Prince of Darkness, if only he can figure out how to end the toxic, co-dependent relationship...

RENFIELD is the latest addition to Peacock’s film offering from theaters including Universal Pictures’ box office hit COCAINE BEAR, Focus Features’ feel-good comedy CHAMPIONS and the coming-of-age drama OF AN AGE.

Peacock gives audiences a front-row seat to a wide range of movies including comedy, horror, action and adventure, kids films and more. For the full film offering on Peacock click here.



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie

It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.

2
Listen: Hear the GREASE: RISE OF THE PINK LADIES Soundtrack Photo
Listen: Hear the GREASE: RISE OF THE PINK LADIES Soundtrack

The collection includes 30 original songs created for the series plus “Grease Is the Word,” a modern take on the song “Grease,” which was written by Barry Gibb and performed by Frankie Valli and served as the opening track of the original film. Executive music producer and GRAMMY nominee songwriter Justin Tranter helmed the music and soundtrack.

3
How to Watch the DC Multiverse on Max Photo
How to Watch the DC Multiverse on Max

Max features different eras of the DC Multiverse including Batman: The Animated Series, Static Shock, DC League of Super-Pets, Batman: Gotham Knight, Justice League: The New Frontier and more. Even the house’s youngest members can enjoy animated titles such as Super Friends, Batwheels, The LEGO Batman Movie, and the Teen Titans Go! series.

4
FAST X Original Motion Picture Score Feat. Music By Brian Tyler Is Out Now Photo
FAST X Original Motion Picture Score Feat. Music By Brian Tyler Is Out Now

Brian Tyler, who has been part of the Fast Saga since the beginning. In addition to scoring six of the previous Fast films, Tyler has composed music for more than 100 feature films, including Avengers: Age of Ultron, Iron Man 3, Thor: The Dark World, Now You See Me, The Mummy, Crazy Rich Asians and The Super Mario Bros. Movie, among others.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Madison Beer Releases 'Home to Another One' From New AlbumMadison Beer Releases 'Home to Another One' From New Album
WAITRESS Filmed Capture to Screen in Times SquareWAITRESS Filmed Capture to Screen in Times Square
Jhené Aiko & Sleep Soul Return with 'Sleep Soul: Relaxing R&B Baby Sleep Music Vol. 3' Out NowJhené Aiko & Sleep Soul Return with 'Sleep Soul: Relaxing R&B Baby Sleep Music Vol. 3' Out Now
Video: The War And Treaty Release Performance Video for 'Dumb Luck'Video: The War And Treaty Release Performance Video for 'Dumb Luck'

Videos

Video: Watch the AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season Two Trailer Video Video: Watch the AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season Two Trailer
Watch the New BARBIE Movie Trailer Featuring Dua Lipa Song Video
Watch the New BARBIE Movie Trailer Featuring Dua Lipa Song
Watch the REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY Full Reunion Trailer Video
Watch the REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY Full Reunion Trailer
Watch Countess Luann & Sonja Morgan Reunite New Bravo Series Video
Watch Countess Luann & Sonja Morgan Reunite New Bravo Series
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel
FLEX
PARADE
SWEENEY TODD