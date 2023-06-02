RENFIELD Sets Peacock Streaming Debut Date

Universal Pictures’ RENFIELD, a modern monster tale, comes to Peacock exclusively on June 9.

The comedic horror film provides a new perspective of the beloved character DRACULA played by Oscar® winner Nicolas Cage through the eyes of his loyal servant Renfield. For more RENFIELD on Peacock, click here.

Nicholas Hoult stars as Renfield, the tortured aide to history’s most narcissistic boss: Dracula. For centuries, Renfield has slavishly served DRACULA by procuring his master’s prey and doing his every bidding, no matter how debased.

But now, Renfield is ready to look for a new life outside the shadow of The Prince of Darkness, if only he can figure out how to end the toxic, co-dependent relationship...

RENFIELD is the latest addition to Peacock’s film offering from theaters including Universal Pictures’ box office hit COCAINE BEAR, Focus Features’ feel-good comedy CHAMPIONS and the coming-of-age drama OF AN AGE.

Peacock gives audiences a front-row seat to a wide range of movies including comedy, horror, action and adventure, kids films and more. For the full film offering on Peacock click here.