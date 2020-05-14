RECAP: THE SIMPSONS Yeardley Smith Talked About How She Booked the Role of Lisa Simpson on STARS IN THE HOUSE

Click Here for More Articles on Stars in the House

Stars in The House, benefiting The Actors Fund, continued Wednesday night (8pm) with Jennifer Simard and Yeardley Smith.

Yeardley talked about how she got the role of Lisa Simpson on THE SIMPSONS. "I wanted to be an actor...for as long as I can remember and I had a very specific plan of what world domination would look like and voice over was not part of it... I actually got THE SIMPSONS because I was doing a play in a tiny theatre...I would say that seventeen people saw that play and a year later, one of those seventeen people, who was casting THE SIMPSONS on the TRACY ULLMAN SHOW, said I know who should play Lisa Simpson."

She then talked about the challenges of recording from home. "One of the hard parts about recording from home...is I don't have Dan or Nancy or Hank to play off of and again even though we're an incredibly well-oiled machine, the way you say a line would inform the way I respond to it, so it's not my preference...We've done five...I'm doing episode six tomorrow."

Seth asked Jennifer, "how did you know you'd be good for the role of the Nun in DISASTER?"

Jennifer responded, "I think I saw it at The Triad and Anika Larson was brilliant...she got cast in BEAUTIFUL so I knew the track was gonna be open...so I said to James, if it's open, I'd like to be...You just know if something's a good fit and I just knew it was gonna be a good fit for me."

Stars in the House continues today (2pm) with Delia Ephron, Carol Kane and the cast of PBS' Mass including Isabel Santiago, Karim Sulayman and Paulo Szot. Joined by director Kevin Newbury.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski





