RATINGS: TODAY is #1 in Key Demo

TODAY was the number-one morning show last week topping "Good Morning America" in the key demo A25-54 while expanding its lead versus the prior week. The win marks 197 out of 199 weeks in first place. TODAY also won in total viewers Friday, helping narrow THE WEEKLY gap with GMA by 32% versus last week. TODAY was the only morning program to grow its audience in total viewers and in the key demo versus GMA week to week.

TODAY HIGHLIGHTS

Program P25-54 P25-54 P18-49 P18-49 P2+ Rtg Imps Rtg Imps Imps TODAY 0.97 1,171 0.66 854 3,625 CBS THIS MORNING 0.60 729 0.37 482 2,758 GOOD MORNING AMERICA 0.91 1,098 0.59 759 3,745

TODAY averaged 1.171 million A25-54 viewers, leading GMA by +73,000 (+7%) and CBS THIS MORNING by +442,000 (+61%)

Week-over-week, TODAY was the only program to add A25-54 viewers (+3,000) while increasing its advantages over GMA by 16% and CBS by 5%.

TODAY averaged 854,000 A18-49 viewers, +95,000 (+12%) more than GMA and +372,000 (+77%) higher than CBS

TODAY's A18-49 advantage over GMA hit a six-week high

Versus the same week last season, TODAY's A18-49 lead over GMA was 4 times higher (+95,000 vs. +23,000 prior year).

Compared to prior week, TODAY's A18-49 lead over GMA rose 27% and its lead over CBS was 6%.

TODAY averaged 3.625 million total viewers topping CBS by +867,000 (+31%)

Week-over-week, TODAY was the only program to increase its total viewership (+29,000, or +1%), cutting GMA's lead by 32% and increasing its lead over CBS by 12%.

SEASON-TO-DATE (9/23/2019-10/20/2019)

TODAY ranks #1 among both A25-54 and A18-49 viewers

In A18-49, TODAY's:

Lead vs. GMA is 10% higher than the same point last season (+79,000 vs. +72,000 last season)





