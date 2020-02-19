RATINGS: THE VIEW Improves Week to Week, in Women 25-54 and Women 18-49

ABC's "The View" averaged 2.559 million Total Viewers, 368,000 Women 25-54 and 262,000 Women 18-49, during the week of Feb. 10, 2020, based on Live + Same Day Data from Nielsen Media Research.

"The View" improved week-to-week in Women 25-54 (+9% - 368,000 vs. 339,000) and Women 18-49 (+17% - 262,000 vs. 223,000), posting its strongest key Women performances in 5 weeks - since w/o 1/6/20.

Season to date, amongst all network and Syndicated daytime talk shows and news programs (21 total), "The View" (2.605 million) ranks No. 4, trailing only "Dr. Phil" (3.392 million), "Live with Kelly and Ryan" (2.796 million) and "Ellen" (2.758 million).

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Women 25-54 and Women 18-49 Live + SD Current Week (w/o 2/10/20), Previous Week (w/o 2/3/20) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 2/3/19). Season averages: Most Current: 2019-2020 Broadcast Networks (9/2/19-2/16/20) and Syndication Season (9/9/19-2/9/20). Averages based on regular telecasts.

Photo credit: ABC/Jeff Neira*





Related Articles View More TV Stories