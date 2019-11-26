RATINGS: THE TONIGHT SHOW Scores Its Most-Watched Non-NFL Week Since June

"The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" has averaged a 0.35 rating in adults 18-49 and 1.897 million viewers overall for the late-night ratings week of Nov. 18-22, according to "live plus same day" figures from Nielsen Media Research, generating "Tonight's" most-watched week, excluding weeks boosted by primetime NFL lead-ins, since June 24-28 (2.102 million).

It's the third straight week "Tonight" has increased its overall audience, from 1.693 million viewers for the week of Oct. 28, to 1.775 for the week of Nov. 4, to 1.863 for the week of Nov. 11, to last week's 1.897 million.

At 12:35 a.m., "Late Night with Seth Meyers" averaged 1.199 million viewers, the show's strongest total-viewer result since the week of May 6-10 (1.200 million viewers). At 1:35 a.m., "A Little Late with Lilly Singh" delivered its most-watched week to date, with an average of 721,000 viewers.

In the week's digital results, "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" achieved its best week of new Youtube video views in a month and the show's second best week since September, with 11.4 million new video views in the prior seven days. For the second week in a row, "Tonight" delivered the #1 most-viewed Youtube video of the week across all of Entertainment programs. This week it was with the debut of Australian performer Tones and I's "Dance Monkey," which generated 4.3 million views to top all non-children competition for the week (Source: ListenFirst Content Rankings, ListenFirst Video Views [YouTube], LF//TV Universe // Episodic, 11/18/19-11/24/19; excludes Children's programming). Year to date, "Tonight" has accumulated 2.2 billion Youtube views, up +16% from 2018.

Year to date, "Tonight" is the #1 Most-viewed Entertainment program on television across social channels (excludes WWE programs & specials, source: ListenFirst Media, ListenFirst Video Views [Facebook + YouTube], LF//TV Universe // Episodic, 01/01/19-11/24/19) and the #1 Most-Social late-night series of 2019 across broadcast and cable (Source: Nielsen Social SCR, 01/01/19-11/24/19. Late Fringe Daypart, Series Only. Linear Metric).

"Late Night with Seth Meyers," which aired four instalments of "A Closer Look," achieved its BEST WEEK EVER of Youtube viewing in both new (13.8 million) and total (21.3 million) views. Each of the four "Closer Looks" generated more than 2.3 million views, with Monday's edition crossing the 3 million view mark. Year-to-date, "Late Night" has accumulated 642 million views on YouTube, up +103% from the same time-frame last year.

"A Little Late with Lilly Singh" has since its premiere amassed 30 million views on YouTube, to rank #1 among new talk series in that time-frame (Source: ListenFirst Media, ListenFirst Brand Rankings; LF// TV Universe // Episodic; ListenFirst Video Views [YouTube]; Brand Type: TV Shows; Primary Genre: Talk Show; Season: 1; 9/16/19-11/24/19).

LATE-NIGHT WEEKLY AVERAGES

(According to viewing figures from Nielsen Media Research for the week of Nov. 18-22. Ratings reflect "live plus same day" data unless otherwise noted. Season-to-date figures are averages of "live plus seven day" data except for the two most recent weeks, which are "live plus same day.")

ADULTS 18-49

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight" 0.35 rating, 3 share

CBS "Late Show," 0.37/3

ABC "Kimmel," 0.29/2 *

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 0.19/2

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 0.22/2 *

CBS "Late Late Show," 0.21/2 *

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.16/2 *

TOTAL VIEWERS

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight," 1.897 million viewers

CBS "Late Show," 2.960 million viewers

ABC "Kimmel," 1.667 million viewers *

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 1.067 million viewers

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 1.199 million viewers *

CBS "The Late Late Show," 1.173 million viewers *

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.721 million viewers *

* Friday's "Kimmel," "Late Night," "Late Late Show" and "A Little Late" were encores.

SEASON AVERAGES

ADULTS 18-49

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight" 0.40 rating, 3 share

CBS "Late Show," 0.44/3

ABC "Kimmel," 0.34/3

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 0.22/2

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 0.24/3

CBS "The Late Late Show," 0.20/2

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.15/2

TOTAL VIEWERS

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight," 1.943 million viewers

CBS "Late Show," 3.518 million viewers

ABC "Kimmel," 1.948 million viewers

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 1.177 million viewers

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 1.267 million viewers

CBS "The Late Late Show," 1.259 million viewers

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.676 million viewers

SELECTED CABLE RESULTS, WEEK OF NOV. 18-22

NATIONAL ADULT 18-49 RATING

Comedy Central, 11-11:30 p.m., "The Daily Show," 0.17

Comedy Central, 11:30-midnight ET, "Lights Out with David Spade," 0.09

TBS, 11-11:30 p.m., "Conan," 0.19

Adult Swim, 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET, 0.37

Adult Swim, 12:30-1:30 a.m. ET, 0.29

Each adult 18-49 rating point equals 1.29 million viewers.

TOTAL VIEWERS

Comedy Central, 11-11:30 p.m., "The Daily Show," 0.600 million viewers

Comedy Central, 11:30-midnight ET, "Lights Out with David Spade," 0.238 million viewers

TBS, 11-11:30 p.m., "Conan," 0.410 million viewers



Adult Swim, 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET, 0.726 million viewers

Adult Swim, 12:30-1:30 a.m. ET, 0.580 million viewers





