RATINGS: THE TONIGHT SHOW Ranks Among #1 in the Week's Broadcast Late Night Ratings

With 634,000 Total Interactions.

"The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" has delivered the #1 most-social broadcast late-night talk-show airing of the past week, with 634,000 Total Interactions for the Wednesday Nov. 4 telecast that featured Sarah Silverman, Dua Lipa, Steve Kornacki, Common, Black Thought and PJ (Source: Nielsen Social Content Ratings; Linear Window; 11/2/20-11/8/20; Late Fringe).

Season to date, "Tonight" ranks as the #1 most-social program across all of TV, having generated 12.9 million Total interactions (Source: Nielsen Social Content Ratings; Linear Window; 9/21/20-11/8/20; All Series).

Since its season premiere on Sept. 21, "Tonight" has accumulated the #1 most content responses (36 million), comments (977,000), shares (3.6 million) and new fans (1.4 million) among all broadcast TV shows across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Youtube (Source: ListenFirst Media Brand Rankings, LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC; Content Responses, Comments, Shares, New Fans; Brand Type: Broadcast TV Shows; 9/21/20-11/8/20).

In linear ratings for the week of Nov. 2-6, "Tonight" delivered a 0.26 rating in adults 18-49 and 1.295 million viewers. The 0.26 nearly matches the prior week's 0.27, which was, excluding a week boosted by a primetime NFL lead-in, "Tonight's" top 18-49 average in "live plus same day" Nielsen ratings in three months, since the week of July 27-31 (0.29).

At 12:35 a.m. ET, "Late Night with Seth Meyers" averaged a 0.18 in adults 18-49 and 965,000 viewers overall. Excluding the week of the NFL boost, these are "Late Night's" highest Nielsens since the week of June 1-5 (0.18 in 18-49, 1.015 million viewers overall).

The last time "Late Night" topped last week's 0.18 during a non-NFL week was April 13-17 (0.19).

On Wednesday, Nov. 4, the night following Election Night, "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" earned a 0.35 adult 18-49 rating, which stands as the show's best on a non-debate/non-NFL night in more than three months, since Tuesday, June 16 (0.35). "Tonight" ranked #1 that night in the 11:35 p.m. timeslot in 18-49 ahead of "Colbert" (0.34) and "Kimmel" (0.29).

Wednesday's "Late Night with Seth Meyers" drew a 0.21 in 18-49 and 1.013 million viewers, the show's best 18-49 score on a non-NFL night in almost six months, going back to Tuesday, May 19 (0.21), and most-watched telecast on a non-NFL night almost five months, since Wednesday, June 10 (1.016 million).

On Monday Nov. 2, the night before the election, "Late Night" scored a 0.18 adult 18-49 rating. Its 82% retention of that night's 0.22 for "The Tonight Show" is Meyers' best retention ever out of an original "Tonight."

Meyers also equaled the 0.18 for Monday's "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," despite starting an hour later. Excluding nights of primetime NFL lead-ins, this marks the first time "Late Night" has matched a "Colbert" original in two years (since Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018, the night of that summer's "America's Got Talent" finale).

