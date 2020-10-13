RATINGS: THE NFL ON CBS Ratings Up 6 Percent

An average of 22.870 million viewers tuned in.

CBS Sports' Week 5 of THE NFL ON CBS national game scored with the viewers as an average of 22.870 million viewers tuned in to watch the N.Y. Giants-Dallas and Indianapolis-Cleveland games, up +6% in viewership versus last year (21.525 million on 10/13/19). The national 4:25 PM, ET game window was highlighted by the N.Y. Giants-Dallas.

The game is CBS' most-watched national 4:25 PM game window in the month of October in five years (25.027 million on 10/18/15) and the most-watched program of the week on television.

The Networks' Sunday doubleheader coverage on Sunday, Oct. 11 also saw a viewership rise in the regional 1:00 PM, ET window with an average viewership of 14.136 million, up +8% versus last year (13.076 million on 10/13/19). The regional window was highlighted by the Las Vegas-Kansas City game.

