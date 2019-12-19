RATINGS: THE MASKED SINGER Goes Out on Top in Viewers, Demos on Wednesday

FOX (7.377 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 2.0, #1) was the top draw on Wednesday thanks to the penultimate "The Masked Singer" (6.426 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.7, #2) and the season finale of "The Masked Singer" (8.327 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 2.2, #1).

CBS (6.102 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.1, #2) then claimed the silver with the finale to "Survivor: Island of the Idols" (6.425 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 1.2, #3) followed by its "Survivor: Island of the Idols Reunion" (4.488 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T5).

Next up was ABC (4.069 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.8, #3) and its special "Live in Front of a Studio Audience: 'All in the Family' and 'Good Times'" (5.786 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 1.1, #4) alongside repeats of "Black-ish" (3.272 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.7, #7), "Mixed-ish" (2.018 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T10) and another "Mixed-ish" (1.765 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T10).

Meanwhile, NBC (3.330 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.7, #4) opted for encores of "Ellen's Greatest Night of Giveaways" (4.442 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T5), another "Ellen's Greatest Night of Giveaways" (2.737 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T8) and the concluding "Ellen's Greatest Night of Giveaways" (2.810 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T8).

And finally, The CW (0.700 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5) closed out the evening with a rebroadcast of "Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer" (0.781 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.2, #12) and the special "Masters of Illusion: Christmas Magic 2019" (0.618 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.1, #13).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+10.00% - THE MASKED SINGER - 9:00 (vs. 11/6/19)

0.00% - Survivor: Island of the Idols

-10.53% - THE MASKED SINGER - 8:00

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+450.00% - THE MASKED SINGER - 9:00 (vs. Star (Repeat))

+240.00% - THE MASKED SINGER - 8:00 (vs. Empire (Repeat))

+64.18% - Live in Front of a Studio Audience: 'All in the Family' and 'Good Times' (vs. Various (Repeats))

-20.00% - Survivor: Island of the Idols Reunion

-20.00% - Survivor: Island of the Idols

-50.00% - Masters of Illusion: Christmas Magic 2019 (vs. Penn & Teller: Fool Us (Repeat))





