RATINGS: THE GOOD DOCTOR Season Premiere Nearly Doubles in Playback in Adults 18-49

"The Good Doctor" (10:00-11:00 p.m. - 8.2 million and 1.3/8 in AD18-49).

"The Good Doctor" (10:00-11:00 p.m. - 8.2 million and 1.3/8 in AD18-49):

The season 4 premiere of ABC's "The Good Doctor" ranked as Monday's No. 1 entertainment program among Adults 18-49 in the Live+3 Day ratings (1.3/8), tying NBC's "The Voice" and moving up from No. 3 in Live+Same Day.

"The Good Doctor" stood as Monday's No. 1 gainer in TV playback in Total Viewers (+3.35 million) and Adults 18-49 (+0.6 rating points). Growing by +0.6 rating points among Adults 18-49 after 3 days of TV playback, "The Good Doctor" nearly doubled its initial Live+Same Day rating (0.7/4).

Source: The Nielsen Company, National Live+3 Day Program Ratings, 11/2/20. Beginning 8/31/20, National Program Ratings also include Out of Home (OOH) viewing.

View More TV Stories Related Articles