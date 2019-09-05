RATINGS: THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL Scores Largest Audience In Almost Five Months

During the week ending August 30, THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL attracted the show's largest audience in almost five months (since the week ending April 19), reaching an audience of 3.39 million viewers.

The daytime drama also bested its year-ago viewer number by +4% (from 3.26m).

Source: Nielsen, live plus same day ratings for the week ending August 30.

THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL, the most-watched daytime drama in the world, is set in Los Angeles and tells the compelling story of high fashion, glamour, honor, romance, passion and, most importantly, family.

It is the first and only daytime drama to simulcast in Spanish via SAP (Secondary Audio Program).





