RATINGS: TAMRON HALL Grows for Second Straight Week

"Tamron Hall" grew for the 2nd week in a row in Total Viewers (+5% - 1.184 million vs. 1.131 million), while also building week to week by 13% in Households (0.9 rating vs. 0.8 rating). "Tamron Hall" held even with the prior week among Women 25-54 (0.4 rating), matching its season high.

During the week of Jan. 25, Tamron Hall had her finger on the pulse of pop culture, featuring "grown-ish" stars Yara Shahidi and Trevor Jackson, bestselling author Julia Quinn who sparked the "Bridgerton" phenomenon, "The Bachelor" Matt James, "The Marked Dancer"'s Ashley Tisdale, Marlee Matlin, comedian Amber Ruffin and her sister Lacey Lamar, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, and featured an exclusive performance with Babyface just for the Tam Fam. Tamron also welcomed record-breaking Olympic runner Alexi Pappas and YouTube star Camryn Clifford who both spoke candidly about suicide, as well as had a thoughtful discussion on the impact on children when their parents are depressed.

"Tamron Hall" is produced by Walt Disney Television and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. The show is executive produced by Hall and Candi Carter, and Carter serves as showrunner. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.

