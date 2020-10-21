RATINGS: TAMRON HALL Grows Week to Week in Households and Total Viewers

During the week of Oct. 5, 2020.

During the week of Oct. 5, 2020, "Tamron Hall" grew over the prior week by 14% in Households (0.8 rating vs. 0.7 rating) and by 4% in Total Viewers (1.079 million vs. 1.035 million), while holding even week to week among Women 25-54 (0.3 rating).

"Tamron Hall" tied "The Kelly Clarkson Show" in Households (0.8 rating).

During the week of Oct. 5, Tamron welcomed "Dancing with the Stars" contestant Jeannie Mai, Dog the Bounty Hunter on finding love after loss, cast members from the Amazon series "The Boys," and TLC's "I Love A Mama's Boy" and "The Home Edit" ladies. The show also explored navigating the new rules of consent in the age of #MeToo, incredible stories of survival, and featured a moving performance by COUNTRY MUSIC singer Lindsay Ell.

"Tamron Hall" is produced by Walt Disney Television and is distributed in national Syndication by Disney Media Networks. The show is executive produced by Hall and Candi Carter and Carter serves as showrunner. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.

For times and channels, go to www.TamronHallShow.com and follow the show on social media @TamronHallShow.

