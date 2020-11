RATINGS: 'Sunday Night Football' Continues NBC's Reign

See the highlights below.

Here are the highlights of the 18 ad-sustained programs that aired in primetime on the broadcast networks last night (11/1/20):

[Note: Fast affiliate ratings are inaccurate for live sports.]

NBC (11.631 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 3.2, #1) continued its Sunday reign with its usual mix of "Football Night in America #1" (4.995 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 1.3, #6), "Football Night in America #2" (5.652 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 1.6, #5), "Football Night in America #3" (12.880 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 3.5, #3) and "Sunday Night Football" (13.904 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 3.9, #2).

FOX (7.553 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 2.2, #2) was the silver draw with a full hour of "NFL Overrun" (16.360 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 4.5, #1) followed by "The Simpsons" (6.484 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 2.2, #4), "Bless the Harts" (2.552 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.9, #7), "Bob's Burgers" (1.863 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T9) and "Family Guy" (1.697 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T9).

Next up was CBS (4.160 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T3) with "60 Minutes" (8.421 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.8, #8) and the feature "Star Trek Beyond" (2.739 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.4, #14).

Meanwhile, ABC (3.261 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T3) offered up its quartet of "America's Funniest Home Videos" (4.367 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T9), "Supermarket Sweep" (3.408 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T9), "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire" (3.185 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.5, #13) and "Card Sharks" (2.084 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.3, #15).

And finally, The CW (0.325 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.1, #5) closed out the night with a new "Pandora" (0.270 million viewers, #18; adults 18-49: 0.0, #18) alongside repeats of "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" (0.334 million viewers, #17; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T16) and another "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" (0.424 million viewers, #16; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T16).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+340.00% - THE SIMPSONS (vs. 10/11/20)

+125.00% - BLESS THE HARTS (vs. 10/11/20)

+40.00% - Bob's Burgers (vs. 10/11/20)

+16.67% - FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA #3

+16.67% - FAMILY GUY (vs. 10/11/20)

+8.33% - Sunday Night Football

0.00% - America's Funniest Home Videos

0.00% - Who Wants to Be a Millionaire

0.00% - Card Sharks

-7.14% - FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA #1

-12.50% - Supermarket Sweep

-27.27% - FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA #2

-66.67% - 60 Minutes

-100.00% - Pandora

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+175.00% - The Simpsons

+80.00% - Bless the Harts

+16.67% - Bob's Burgers

+16.67% - Family Guy

+16.67% - SUPERMARKET SWEEP (vs. Kids Say the Darndest Things)

-16.67% - WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE (vs. Shark Tank)

-22.22% - America's Funniest Home Videos

-23.53% - FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA #1

-31.37% - FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA #3

-33.90% - Sunday Night Football

-40.00% - CARD SHARKS (vs. The Rookie)

-52.94% - FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA #2

-57.89% - 60 Minutes

-100.00% - Pandora (vs. Batwoman)

Here are the highlights of the 21 ad-sustained programs that aired in primetime on the broadcast networks one year ago (11/3/19):

[Note: Fast affiliate ratings are inaccurate for live events.]

NBC (16.425 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 5.0, #1) as usual was the network to beat on Sunday with its weekly mix of "Football Night in America #1" (6.599 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 1.7, #6), "Football Night in America #2" (11.470 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 3.4, #4), "Football Night in America #3" (17.047 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 5.1, #2) and "Sunday Night Football" (19.257 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 5.9, #1).

CBS (8.882 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.5, #2) was the silver draw with its combination of "NFL Overrun" (19.413 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 4.7, #3), "60 Minutes" (11.519 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 1.9, #5), "God Friended Me" (6.642 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T9), "NCIS: Los Angeles" (5.548 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T12) and "Madam Secretary" (4.228 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.4, #19).

Next up was ABC (4.119 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T3) and its quartet of "America's Funniest Home Videos" (5.451 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.9, #8), "Kids Say the Darndest Things" (4.126 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T12), "Shark Tank" (3.422 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T12) and "The Rookie" (3.476 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T17).

Meanwhile, FOX (1.965 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T3) offered up repeats of "The Simpsons" (3.335 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 1.0, #7) and "Bob's Burgers" (1.984 million viewers, #16; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T9) followed by originals from "The Simpsons" (2.027 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T9), "Bless the Harts" (1.335 million viewers, #19; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T17), "Bob's Burgers" (1.508 million viewers, #18; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T12) and "Family Guy" (1.597 million viewers, #17; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T12).

And finally, The CW (0.986 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5) closed out the night with fresh installments of "Batwoman" (1.161 million viewers, #20; adults 18-49: 0.3, #20) and "Supergirl" (0.811 million viewers, #21; adults 18-49: 0.2, #21).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+28.57% - America's Funniest Home Videos (vs. 10/20/19)

+21.43% - FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA #2

+20.00% - Shark Tank

+18.60% - FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA #3

+15.69% - Sunday Night Football

+13.33% - FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA #1

0.00% - Kids Say the Darndest Things

0.00% - Batwoman

0.00% - Supergirl

-11.11% - God Friended Me

-14.29% - NCIS: Los Angeles

-16.67% - The Rookie

-17.39% - 60 Minutes

-20.00% - Madam Secretary

-45.45% - Bob's Burgers (vs. 10/20/19)

-50.00% - FAMILY GUY (vs. 10/20/19)

-54.55% - BLESS THE HARTS (vs. 10/20/19)

-61.90% - THE SIMPSONS (vs. 10/20/19)

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+66.67% - THE ROOKIE (vs. The Alec Baldwin Show)

+58.33% - 60 Minutes

+13.33% - FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA #2

+12.50% - America's Funniest Home Videos

0.00% - FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA #1

0.00% - God Friended Me

0.00% - FAMILY GUY (vs. Rel)

-5.56% - FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA #3

-11.94% - Sunday Night Football

-14.29% - NCIS: Los Angeles

-25.00% - Batwoman (vs. Supergirl)

-33.33% - Supergirl (vs. Charmed)

-33.33% - Madam Secretary

-40.00% - SHARK TANK (vs. Mickey's 90th Spectacular)

-40.00% - KIDS SAY THE DARNDEST THINGS (vs. Mickey's 90th Spectacular)

-45.45% - Bob's Burgers (vs. Family Guy)

-57.89% - The Simpsons

-61.54% - BLESS THE HARTS (vs. Bob's Burgers)

Source: Nielsen Media Research

