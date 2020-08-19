RATINGS: See the NBC Ratings Report for Tuesday, 8/18/20

NBC has now won 17 consecutive Tuesdays among those networks in 18-49.

NBC wins Tuesday night among the Big 4 networks in every key measure, with "America's Got Talent" scoring as the night's #1 show on the Big 4 networks in adults, men and women 18-49 and adults, men and women 25-54. In adults 18-49, NBC doubles the #2 Big 4 networks (CBS and ABC, 0.6 vs. 0.3).

NBC has now won 17 consecutive Tuesdays among those networks in 18-49 (including a tie), 16 in a row in adults 25-54 (including a tie) and six in a row in total viewers.

"America's Got Talent" (0.7 rating in 18-49, 5.5 million viewers overall from 8-10:01 p.m. ET).:

Is the #1 telecast of the night on the Big 4 networks in 10 of 10 key ratings measures.

Wins the 8-10 p.m. timeslot in 10 of 10 key categories - adults, men and women 18-34, 18-49 and 25-54, plus total viewers.

Ranks as the #1 show of the summer on the Big 4 in adults 18-49, adults 25-54, total viewers and every other key ratings measure.

Last season, "America's Got Talent" reached more than 86 million viewers.

Delayed Viewing: Last summer's "AGT" premiere has tripled, growing by +204% versus its next-day results in 18-49 rating with the addition of digital and linear delayed viewing to date (from a 1.65 in L+SD to a 5.02) and by +8.5 million persons in total viewers (9.8 million to 18.3 million).

From 10-11 p.m. ET, the Democratic National Convention drew a 0.3 in 18-49 and 2.3 million viewers. Among ABC and CBS, it was the most-watched Big 4 network covering the convention at 10 p.m. ET.

NBC's convention coverage was also #1 in the news friendly 25-54 demo.

A reminder that Nielsen's fast-affiliate ratings are not time zone-adjusted and are subject to change for live events coverage.

