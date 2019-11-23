RATINGS: See NBC's Ratings Report for THE BLACKLIST & DATELINE

"The Blacklist" (0.5 rating in 18-49, 4.0 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET) ranks #2 in the timeslot among the Big 4 networks in total viewers.

It maintains 100% of NBC's average in the timeslot last season in 18-49 (0.5 vs. 0.5, L+SD non-sports) and grows +27% in total viewers (3.972 million vs. 3.127 million).

It retains 100% week to week in adults 18-49 (0.5 vs. 0.5) and 99.7% in total viewers (3.972 million vs. 3.984 million).

Last season, "The Blacklist" reached more than 37 million viewers.

The Oct. 4 "Blacklist" season debut has nearly tripled, increasing its 18-49 rating by +198% with digital and linear delayed viewing to date (from a 0.53 in L+SD to a 1.58), and has doubled in total viewers, growing by +4.1 million persons (4.1 million to 8.2 million).

The Nov. 15 "Blacklist" tallied 42,000 Total Interactions, a +36% increase from the previous week's episode (31,000).

"Dateline NBC" (0.5 rating in 18-49, 0.8 in adults 25-54, 3.4 million viewers overall from 9-11 p.m. ET) is the #1 newsmagazine of the night in total viewers.

It retains 100% week to week in adults 25-54 (0.8 vs. 0.8).

From its first half-hour to its fourth, grows by +20% in adults 18-49 (0.5 to 0.6), +14% in adults 25-54 (0.7 to 0.8) and +19% in total viewers (3.1 million to 3.6 million).

In L+7 Nielsens, "Dateline" is growing this season by +52% going from L+SD to L+7 Nielsens in 18-49 rating (from a 0.53 to a 0.81) and by +1.2 million viewers overall (3.4 million to 4.6 million).





