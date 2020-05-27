RATINGS: Season Finale of GREY'S ANATOMY Spikes to 16.5 Million Viewers After 35 Days of Viewing Across All Platforms
35 days of delayed viewing on linear and digital platforms, the season 16 finale of ABC's "Grey's Anatomy" delivered 16.5 million Total Viewers, marking the show's most-watched telecast since its September season premiere - since 9/26/19. In addition, the "Grey's Anatomy" finale hit a 5.98 rating among Adults 18-49.
The "Grey's Anatomy" finale shot up by +9.2 million Total Viewers and by +318% with Adults 18-49 from Live+Same Day to Multiplatform+35 Day. Growing to nearly a 6 rating among Adults 18-49 (5.98 rating), "Grey's Anatomy" more than quadrupled its initial rating after 35 days of multiplatform viewing (+318%).
In its 16th season, "Grey's Anatomy" is ABC's No. 1 program this season in Total Viewers (15.7 million) and Adults 18-49 (5.92 rating) with 35 days of delayed viewing across all platforms.
Source: ABC Multiplatform Ratings for 4/9/20. ABC Multiplatform+35 day numbers begin with the 2017/2018 season.
Photo credit: ABC/Jessica Brooks