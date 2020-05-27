RATINGS: Season Finale of GREY'S ANATOMY Spikes to 16.5 Million Viewers After 35 Days of Viewing Across All Platforms

Article Pixel May. 27, 2020  

35 days of delayed viewing on linear and digital platforms, the season 16 finale of ABC's "Grey's Anatomy" delivered 16.5 million Total Viewers, marking the show's most-watched telecast since its September season premiere - since 9/26/19. In addition, the "Grey's Anatomy" finale hit a 5.98 rating among Adults 18-49.

The "Grey's Anatomy" finale shot up by +9.2 million Total Viewers and by +318% with Adults 18-49 from Live+Same Day to Multiplatform+35 Day. Growing to nearly a 6 rating among Adults 18-49 (5.98 rating), "Grey's Anatomy" more than quadrupled its initial rating after 35 days of multiplatform viewing (+318%).

In its 16th season, "Grey's Anatomy" is ABC's No. 1 program this season in Total Viewers (15.7 million) and Adults 18-49 (5.92 rating) with 35 days of delayed viewing across all platforms.

C:Userssante174AppDataLocalMicrosoftWindowsINetCacheContent.MSOB84F4EAC.tmp C:Userssante174AppDataLocalMicrosoftWindowsINetCacheContent.MSOD65A259A.tmp

Source: ABC Multiplatform Ratings for 4/9/20. ABC Multiplatform+35 day numbers begin with the 2017/2018 season.

Photo credit: ABC/Jessica Brooks


Related Articles View More TV Stories


From This Author TV News Desk

  • Movie Theaters Struggle to Attract Audiences as Lockdown Restrictions Ease
  • VIDEO: John Malkovich Gives a Commencement Speech for a Preschool Zoom Graduation on THE LATE SHOW
  • American Masters Announces Three Documentaries That Celebrate Women Trailblazers
  • VIDEO: Kerry Washington Announces Today's AFI Movie Club Pick THE COLOR PURPLE