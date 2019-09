RATINGS: SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL Hits Season High for NBC on Sunday

NBC (17.610 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 5.6, #1) hit a season high on Sunday with its mix of "Football Night in America #1" (7.274 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 2.1, #6), "Football Night in America #2" (10.593 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 3.3, #4), "Football Night in America #3" (18.036 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 5.8, #2) and "Sunday Night Football" (20.995 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 6.7, #1).

CBS (9.575 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.7, #2) then was silver draw with its own "NFL Overrun" (18.239 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 4.7, #3) followed by the season premieres of "60 Minutes" (12.941 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 2.5, #5), "God Friended Me" (7.827 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 1.0, #T7) and "NCIS: Los Angeles" (6.234 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.8, #12) plus a repeat "Evil" (4.359 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.6, #19).

Next up was ABC (4.589 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T3) with the return of "America's Funniest Home Videos" (5.075 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T13), the season finale of "Celebrity Family Feud" (5.415 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 1.0, #T7) alongside the season premieres of "Shark Tank" (3.818 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T13) and "The Rookie" (4.048 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T13).

Meanwhile, FOX (2.252 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T3) offered up repeats of "The Simpsons" (3.041 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 1.0, #T7) and "Bob's Burgers" (2.633 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.9, #T10) alongside the season openers to "The Simpsons" (2.305 million viewers, #16; adults 18-49: 0.9, #T10), "Bless the Harts" (1.808 million viewers, #19; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T13), "Bob's Burgers" (1.855 million viewers, #18; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T13) and "Family Guy" (1.869 million viewers, #17; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T13).

And finally, The CW (0.503 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.1, #5) closed out the night with its special "iHeartRadio Music Festival Greatest Moments" (0.496 million viewers, #21; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T20) and the season finale of "Mysteries Decoded" (0.509 million viewers, #20; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T20).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+66.67% - Celebrity Family Feud

+31.25% - FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA #1

+24.07% - Sunday Night Football

+22.22% - FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA #2

+20.83% - FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA #3

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+66.67% - CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD (vs. Frozen (Repeat))

+50.00% - FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA #1

+40.00% - THE ROOKIE (vs. SHARK TANK (Repeat))

+38.10% - FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA #3

+37.50% - FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA #2

+21.82% - Sunday Night Football

+16.67% - SHARK TANK (vs. Frozen (Repeat))

-3.85% - 60 Minutes

-12.50% - America's Funniest Home Videos

-12.50% - FAMILY GUY (vs. Rel)

-27.27% - NCIS: Los Angeles

-28.57% - God Friended Me

-41.67% - Bob's Burgers (vs. Family Guy)

-41.67% - BLESS THE HARTS (vs. Bob's Burgers)

-50.00% - The Simpsons





