RATINGS: Repeats Keep ABC in Front on Sunday

ABC Had 3.481 Million Viewers

ABC (3.481 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.5, #1) led the repeat competition on Sunday with its mix of "America's Funniest Home Videos" (4.014 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T2), "Celebrity Family Feud" (4.383 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.6, #1), "Press Your Luck" (3.132 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T2) and "Match Game" (2.396 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T5).

CBS (3.387 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T2) was a close second with its quartet of "60 Minutes" (6.462 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.4, #4), "Tough as Nails" (2.026 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T12), "NCIS: Los Angeles" (2.384 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T12) and "NCIS: New Orleans" (2.675 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T5).

Next up was NBC (1.557 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T2) with encores of "Cannonball" (1.829 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T5), "The Titan Games" (1.169 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T12) and "America's Got Talent" (1.615 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T5).

Meanwhile, FOX (0.745 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.2, #4) offered up repeats of "Last Man Standing" (0.905 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T12), "Duncanville" (0.500 million viewers, #17; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T17), "The Simpsons" (0.814 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T5), "Bless the Harts" (0.621 million viewers, #16; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T12), "Bob's Burgers" (0.713 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T5) and "Family Guy" (0.917 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T5).

And finally, The CW (0.432 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.1, #5) closed out the night with rebroadcasts of "DC's Stargirl" (0.395 million viewers, #19; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T17) and "Penn & Teller: Fool Us" (0.468 million viewers, #18; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T17).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+33.33% - 60 Minutes

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

-33.33% - 60 Minutes

