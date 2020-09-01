RATINGS: NBC Wins the Primetime Week of August 24-30

NBC has won the primetime ratings week of Aug. 24-30 among the Big 4 networks in total viewers.

NBC has won the primetime ratings week of Aug. 24-30 among the Big 4 networks in total viewers, averaging 2.77 million persons to top the 2.75 million of ABC, 2.38 million of CBS and 1.11 million of Fox, according to "live plus same day" ratings from Nielsen Media Research.

NBC also led those networks for the week in all key adult-male demos and tied for #1 among those nets in adults 25-54 and adults 18-34.

Pacing NBC's week was "America's Got Talent," with Tuesday and Wednesday editions both delivering top-10 rankings among Big 4 primetime programs in adults 18-49, adults 25-54 and total viewers.

Weekly ratings are "live plus same day" figures from Nielsen Media Research unless otherwise noted. Season-to-date ratings are averages of "live plus seven day" data except for the two most recent weeks, which are "live plus same day."

Week 49 Averages

Adult 18-49 Rating, "live plus same day," Aug. 24-30

ABC...0.5

NBC...0.4

CBS...0.4

Fox...0.3

CW...0.1

Total Viewers

NBC...2.8 million

ABC...2.8 million

CBS...2.4 million

Fox...1.1 million

CW...0.6 million

Season-to-Date Averages

Adult 18-49 Rating, "Most Current"

Fox...1.3

NBC...1.1

ABC...0.9

CBS...0.9

CW...0.3

Total Viewers

CBS...6.4 million

NBC...5.6 million

Fox...4.9 million

ABC...4.7 million

CW...1.0 million

NBC highlights for the week of Aug. 24-30:

Monday

NBC ranked #1 for the night among the Big 4 networks in total viewers and adults 25-54 and tied for #1 in adults 18-49. NBC has finished #1 or tied for #1 among those nets on 14 of 14 Monday nights so far this summer in adults 18-49.

From 8-10 p.m., an encore of "American Ninja Warrior" (0.4 in 18-49, 2.5 million viewers) ranked as the #1 most-watched program of the night on the Big 4 and tied for #1 among those nets in adults 18-49 and adults 25-54. "Ninja" grew in total viewers for a second week in a row.

From 10-11 p.m. ET, live coverage of the Republican National Convention averaged a 0.3 in 18-49 and 1.7 million viewers.

Tuesday

NBC won Tuesday night among the Big 4 networks in every key measure. NBC has now won 18 consecutive Tuesdays among those networks in 18-49 (including a tie), 17 in a row in adults 25-54 (including a tie) and seven in a row in total viewers.

"America's Got Talent" (0.7 rating in 18-49, 5.6 million viewers overall from 8-10 p.m. ET) ranked as the #1 telecast of the night on the Big 4 networks in 10 of 10 key ratings measures and grew week to week in total viewers (5.577 million to 5.633 million).

From 10-11 p.m. ET, live coverage of the Republican National Convention drew a 0.3 in 18-49 and 2.5 million viewers.

Wednesday

NBC won the night among the Big 4 networks in total viewers and has now finished #1 among the Big 4 networks in total viewers on 13 of 14 Wednesday nights so far this summer.

Wednesday's live telecast of "America's Got Talent" (0.6 rating in 18-49, 5.0 million viewers overall from 8-9:01 p.m. ET) was the #1 telecast of the night on the Big 4 networks in total viewers, ranking #1 among those networks in the 8-9 p.m. timeslot. Social / Digital: The Aug. 26 "AGT" delivered the most total social interactions (556,500) among three "Talent" results shows so far this season.

An encore "Ellen's Game of Games" (0.4 rating in 18-49, 2.2 million viewers overall from 9-10 p.m. ET) grew +6% versus last week's encore in this timeslot (2.3 million vs. 2.2 million).

From 10-11 p.m. ET, live coverage of the Republican National Convention drew a 0.3 in 18-49 and 2.0 million viewers.

Thursday

A rebroadcast of "The Wall" (0.4 rating in 18-49, 2.6 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET) was up +11% versus the previous week's encore in this timeslot (2.6 million vs. 2.4 million.

A rebroadcast "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (0.3 rating in 18-49, 1.9 million viewers overall from 9-10 p.m. ET) has grown in total viewers with each of its last four 9 p.m. encores in a row.

From 10-11 p.m. ET, live coverage of the Republican National Convention drew a 0.3 in 18-49 and 1.9 million viewers.

Friday

A rebroadcast of "America's Got Talent" (0.3 rating in 18-49, 2.0 million viewers overall from 8-10 p.m. ET) maintained the rating of the prior week's Friday encore in 18-49 (0.3 vs. 0.3) and grew +13% in total viewers (2.0 million vs. 1.8 million).

An encore telecast of "Dateline NBC" (0.3 rating in adults 18-49, 0.5 in adults 25-54, 2.2 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) ranked as the #1 newsmagazine of the night in 18-49, 25-54 and total viewers.

Saturday

NBC Sports coverage of the NASCAR Cup Racing from Daytona (0.6 in 18-49, 3.9 million viewers overall from 7:37-10:34 p.m. ET) won the night among the Big 4 networks in every key measure (including a tie in women 18-34) with NBC's highest Saturday primetime averages in 18-49 and total viewers since July 4.

View More TV Stories Related Articles