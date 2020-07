RATINGS: NBC Repeats Hold Onto Demo Crown on Tuesday

NBC (3.715 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.5, #1) was the demo champ on a nearly all-repeat Tuesday thanks to "America's Got Talent" (4.366 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.6, #1) and "World of Dance" (2.413 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T2).

CBS (4.595 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T2) led among total viewers with "NCIS" (5.483 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T2), "FBI" (4.635 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T2) and "FBI: Most Wanted" (3.668 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T2).

Next up was ABC (2.489 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T2) and its mix of "Live in Front of a Studio Audience: 'All in the Family' and 'Good Times'" (2.540 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T2), "Black-ish" (1.534 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T10) and the return of "What Would You Do?" (2.890 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T2).

Meanwhile, FOX (1.437 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.3, #4) served up "Hell's Kitchen" (1.519 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T8) and "Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back" (1.354 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T8).

And finally, The CW (0.684 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.1, #5) closed out the night with "DC's Stargirl" (0.981 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T10) and "Tom Papa: Freaked Out" (0.388 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.1, #12).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

0.00% - DC's Stargirl

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

0.00% - DC's Stargirl (vs. THE FLASH (Repeat))

+33.33% - WHAT WOULD YOU DO? (vs. Modern Family/Black-ish (Repeats))

