RATINGS: NBC Ratings For The Encore Late-Night Week Of June 29-July 3

Encore telecasts of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" have averaged a 0.21 rating in adults 18-49 and 1.298 million viewers for the late-night ratings week of June 22-26, according to "live plus same day" figures from Nielsen Media Research.

The "Tonight" encores outperformed their ABC and CBS rebroadcast competition head to head in adults 18-34 and men 18-34, topping ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live" in their head-to-head 11:30-midnight half-hour and CBS' "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" in their shared 11:35-12:35 a.m. timeslot

At 12:35 a.m. ET, rebroadcasts of "Late Night with Seth Meyers" averaged a 0.13 in 18-49 and 748,000 viewers overall, to finish #1 in the timeslot versus encores of "The Late Late Show with James Corden" in 10 of 10 key measures - adults, men and women 18-49, 18-34 and 25-54, plus total viewers. Seth also leads Corden season to date in those 10 of 10 key measures.

LATE-NIGHT WEEKLY AVERAGES

(According to viewing figures from Nielsen Media Research for the week of June 29-July 3. Ratings reflect "live plus same day" data unless otherwise noted. Season-to-date figures are averages of "live plus seven day" data except for the two most recent weeks, which are "live plus same day.")

ADULTS 18-49

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight" 0.21 rating, 2 share (R) *

CBS "Late Show," 0.20/2 (R) *

11:35 p.m.-12:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Kimmel," 0.26/2 (R) *

12:05-12:35 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 0.18/2

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 0.13/2 (R) *

CBS "Late Late Show," 0.11/1 (R) *

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.10/1 (R) *

TOTAL VIEWERS

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight," 1.298 million viewers (R) *

CBS "Late Show," 1.748 million viewers (R) *

11:35 p.m.-12:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Kimmel," 1.613 million viewers (R) *

12:05-12:35 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 1.196 million viewers

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 0.748 million viewers (R) *

CBS "The Late Late Show," 0.721 million viewers (R) *

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.454 million viewers (R) *

* Friday telecasts, except for "Nightline," are excluded due to the impending July 4 holiday, and Tuesday's "Kimmel" is also excluded.

SEASON AVERAGES

ADULTS 18-49

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight" 0.39 rating, 3 share

CBS "Late Show," 0.42/3

ABC "Kimmel," 0.34/3

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 0.25/2

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 0.23/3

CBS "The Late Late Show," 0.18/2

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.14/2

TOTAL VIEWERS

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight," 2.004 viewers

CBS "Late Show," 3.514 million viewers

ABC "Kimmel," 1.982 million viewers

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 1.427 million viewers

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 1.273 million viewers

CBS "The Late Late Show," 1.176 million viewers

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.647 million viewers

SELECTED CABLE RESULTS, WEEK OF JUNE 29-JULY 3

NATIONAL ADULT 18-49 RATING

Comedy Central, 11-11:30 p.m., "The Daily Show," 0.10 (R) **

TBS, 11-11:30 p.m., "Conan," 0.11 (R)

Adult Swim, 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET, 0.32

Adult Swim, 12:30-1:30 a.m. ET, 0.23

Each adult 18-49 rating point equals 1.29 million viewers.

TOTAL VIEWERS

Comedy Central, 11-11:30 p.m., "The Daily Show," 0.227 million viewers (R) **

TBS, 11-11:30 p.m., "Conan," 0.272 million viewers (R)



Adult Swim, 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET, 0.670 million viewers

Adult Swim, 12:30-1:30 a.m. ET, 0.465 million viewers

** "Daily Show" was preempted on Monday and Tuesday.

