RATINGS: LIVE'S AFTER OSCAR SHOW Posts a Single-Day Season-High in Households

Broadcasting live from the Dolby Theatre® at Hollywood & Highland Center® on Monday, Feb. 10, the 2020 edition of "Live's After Oscar® Show" scored a 2.8/10 in Households in the 56 Metered Markets to score "Live"'s top-rated telecast of the season, tying the show's annual Halloween episode (on 10/31/19). In addition, the 9th annual post-Oscars® special delivered a 1.3/11 among Women 25-54 in the 25 LPM Markets to mark the show's 2nd highest-rated telecast this season, behind the Halloween broadcast.

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" ranked as Monday's No. 1 Syndicated talk show in Households (2.8/10) and Women 25-54 (1.3/11), dominating both "Dr. Phil" (2.4/7 and 0.9/6, respectively) and "Ellen" (2.2/7 and 1.1/7, respectively).



In each of the Top 5 Metered Markets, this year's annual After Oscars broadcast posted double-digit growth over the prior year's special with Women 25-54: New York (+67% - 2.0/16 vs. 1.2/12), Los Angeles (+71% - 1.2/10 vs. 0.7/7), Chicago (+56% - 1.4/11 vs. 0.9/9), Philadelphia (+31% - 1.7/13 vs. 1.3/11) and Dallas (+22% - 1.1/8 vs. 0.9/8).

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national Syndication by Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International, the global content sales and distribution segment of The Walt Disney Company. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.





Related Articles View More TV Stories