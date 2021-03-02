RATINGS: LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN Matches a Season High With Women

During the week of Feb. 15, 2021, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" matched its highest-rated week of the season among Women 25-54, growing over the prior week by 13% (0.9 rating vs. 0.8 rating). In addition, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" was up week to week by 17% in Total Viewers (2.918 million vs. 2.502 million) to draw its biggest audience in 7 weeks (since the week of 12/28/20) and to attract its 2nd-largest audience this season. "Live with Kelly and Ryan" also improved over the previous week by 11% in Households (2.0 rating vs. 1.8 rating).

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" improved over the same week last year by 10% in Total Viewers (2.918 million vs. 2.661 million for w/o 2/17/20).

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" ranked as the No. 1 syndicated talk show for the 13th consecutive week in Households (2.0 rating-tie), Total Viewers (2.918 million) and Women 25-54 (0.9 rating). "Live with Kelly and Ryan" outdelivered "Dr. Phil" by 5% in Total Viewers (2.918 million vs. 2.791 million) and by 29% with Women 25-54 (0.9 rating vs. 0.7 rating), while tying "Dr. Phil" in Households.

In its 33rd season, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" ranks as the season's No. 1 syndicated talk show for the first time ever in Households (1.9 rating), Total Viewers (2.674 million) and Women 25-54 (0.8 rating), beating "Dr. Phil" in all three Nielsen measures.

On average for the season, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" dominates "Ellen" by enormous double-digit margins across all key measures: Households (+73% - 1.9 rating vs. 1.1 rating), Total Viewers (+76% - 2.674 million vs. 1.518 million) and Women 25-54 (+60% - 0.8 rating vs. 0.5 rating).

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Visit "Live" on the web (KellyandRyan.com), Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and SnapChat (@LiveKellyRyan).