Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

RATINGS: LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN Matches a Season High With Women

'Live with Kelly and Ryan' ranked as the No. 1 syndicated talk show for the 13th consecutive week.

Mar. 2, 2021  
RATINGS: LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN Matches a Season High With Women

During the week of Feb. 15, 2021, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" matched its highest-rated week of the season among Women 25-54, growing over the prior week by 13% (0.9 rating vs. 0.8 rating). In addition, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" was up week to week by 17% in Total Viewers (2.918 million vs. 2.502 million) to draw its biggest audience in 7 weeks (since the week of 12/28/20) and to attract its 2nd-largest audience this season. "Live with Kelly and Ryan" also improved over the previous week by 11% in Households (2.0 rating vs. 1.8 rating).

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" improved over the same week last year by 10% in Total Viewers (2.918 million vs. 2.661 million for w/o 2/17/20).

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" ranked as the No. 1 syndicated talk show for the 13th consecutive week in Households (2.0 rating-tie), Total Viewers (2.918 million) and Women 25-54 (0.9 rating). "Live with Kelly and Ryan" outdelivered "Dr. Phil" by 5% in Total Viewers (2.918 million vs. 2.791 million) and by 29% with Women 25-54 (0.9 rating vs. 0.7 rating), while tying "Dr. Phil" in Households.

In its 33rd season, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" ranks as the season's No. 1 syndicated talk show for the first time ever in Households (1.9 rating), Total Viewers (2.674 million) and Women 25-54 (0.8 rating), beating "Dr. Phil" in all three Nielsen measures.

On average for the season, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" dominates "Ellen" by enormous double-digit margins across all key measures: Households (+73% - 1.9 rating vs. 1.1 rating), Total Viewers (+76% - 2.674 million vs. 1.518 million) and Women 25-54 (+60% - 0.8 rating vs. 0.5 rating).

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Visit "Live" on the web (KellyandRyan.com), Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and SnapChat (@LiveKellyRyan).


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Light/Hope T-Shirt
Courtney Reed: Woman Running Kingdom Onesie

Related Articles View More TV Stories
The CW Renews SUPERMAN & LOIS for Season Two Photo

The CW Renews SUPERMAN & LOIS for Season Two

Season One of PRODIGAL SON Now Available for Streaming on HBO Max Photo

Season One of PRODIGAL SON Now Available for Streaming on HBO Max

UNDERGROUND INC Documentary Unearths Secrets of Alternative Music Photo

UNDERGROUND INC Documentary Unearths Secrets of Alternative Music

The Garden State Film Festival Returns March 23 Photo

The Garden State Film Festival Returns March 23


From This Author TV News Desk