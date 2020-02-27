RATINGS: LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN Grows for the 2nd Straight Week in Households

During the week of Feb. 10, 2020, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" grew for the 2nd week in a row in Households (+5% - 2.2 rating vs. 2.1 rating) to match its highest-rated week of the season and its top-rated since April 2019 - since the week of 4/15/19. In addition, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" improved week to week by 7% in Total Viewers (2.907 million vs. 2.714 million) to draw its largest audience in 6 weeks - since the week of 12/30/19.

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" ranked as the week's No. 2 Syndicated talk show across all key Nielsen measures, topping "Ellen" by double digits in Households (+16% - 2.2 rating vs. 1.9 rating), Total Viewers (+10% - 2.907 million vs. 2.646 million) and Women 25-54 (+13% - 0.9 rating vs. 0.8 rating).

"Live's After Oscar® Show" on Monday (2/10/20) scored a 2.4 rating in Households, marking the show's 2nd-strongest telecast on any day this season and delivered 3.187 million Total Viewers, standing as the show's most-watched telecast of 2020.

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national Syndication by Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International, the global content sales and distribution segment of The Walt Disney Company. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.

Instagram, Twitter and SnapChat (@LiveKellyRyan).





