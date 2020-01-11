RATINGS: LINCOLN RHYME Debut Hits a Season High for NBC Timeslot

The premiere of "Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector" (0.6 rating in 18-49, 4.4 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET) is close to rounding up to a 0.7 in 18-49 rating (currently reporting a 0.64 in these preliminary fast-affiliate results).

The show equals NBC's highest 18-49 rating in the timeslot with regular programming in nearly two years, since March 2, 2018 (0.7). It hits a season high for NBC in the timeslot in total viewers, with the net's most-watched Friday 8-9 p.m. hour since May 17 (4.513 million with "The Blacklist").

It also is up +20% versus NBC's timeslot average this season in 18-49 (0.6 vs. 0.5, L+SD) and +23% in total viewers (4.388 million vs. 3.568 million).

Combined with preliminary digital viewership figures measured to date, "Rhyme" is already generating a 1.0 in 18-49 and 5.2 million viewers overall.

DELAYED VIEWING / DIGITAL FOR NBC DRAMAS:

As television viewers continue to watch TV programming on more and more platforms over time, the 18-49 rating of NBC's dramas tripled on average last season after 35 days of delayed viewing across platforms, and added an average of +6.3 million viewers overall.

NBC's dramas have been generating some of the biggest L+7 increases on television. So far this season, three of the six biggest L+7 total-viewer lifts versus L+SD has come from NBC dramas -- "This Is Us," "New Amsterdam" and "Chicago P.D."

"Dateline NBC" (0.7 rating in adults 18-49, 1.0 in adults 25-54, 4.1 million viewers overall from 9-11 p.m. ET) matches the show's highs for a Friday edition in adults 18-49 and adults 25-54 in more than a year, since Dec. 14, 2018 (0.8 in 18-49, 1.2 in 25-54 from 9-11 p.m.) and is delivering the show's most-watched Friday telecast since that same date (4.599 million).

It is the #1 newsmagazine of the night in adults 18-49, adults 25-54 and total viewers.

"Dateline" grows +17% week to week in adults 18-49 (0.7 vs. 0.6), +25% in adults 25-54 (1.0 vs. 0.8) and +24% in total viewers (4.070 million vs. 3.271 million).

In L+7 Nielsens, "Dateline" is growing this season by +49% going from L+SD to L+7 Nielsens in 18-49 rating (from a 0.53 to a 0.79) and +1.2 million viewers overall (3.4 million to 4.6 million).





Related Articles View More TV Stories