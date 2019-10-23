RATINGS: LET'S MAKE A DEAL & THE PRICE IS RIGHT Score Largest Audiences Since Last Spring

For the week ending Friday, Oct. 18, LET'S MAKE A DEAL (one and two) and THE PRICE IS RIGHT (one and two) all posted multi-month ratings highs, including:

LET'S MAKE A DEAL (one) attracted 2.67 million viewers, and LET'S MAKE A DEAL (two) scored 3.11 million viewers - both broadcasts attracting their largest audiences in five months - since the week ending May 31. THE PRICE IS RIGHT (one) attracted an average of 4.41 million viewers, and THE PRICE IS RIGHT (two) reached 5.00 million viewers, with both broadcasts also delivering largest audiences in six months - since the week ending April 26, 2018.

Source: Nielsen, Live plus Same Day Ratings for the week ending Oct. 18.

On Lets Make a Deal, audience members dress up in outlandish costumes to get host Wayne Brady's attention in an attempt to make deals for trips, prizes, cars or cash, while trying to avoid the dreaded Zonks.

Daytime Emmy Award-winning THE PRICE IS RIGHT is network television's #1-rated daytime series and the longest-running game show in television history.





Related Articles View More TV Stories