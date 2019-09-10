RATINGS: Highly Anticipated TAMRON HALL Premiere Builds Over Year-Ago Time Period Levels

On Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, the premiere of the nationally Syndicated daytime talk show "Tamron Hall" averaged a 1.4/5 Household rating across 51 metered markets. "Tamron Hall" built over year-ago time period levels by 8% in Households (1.3/4, Sept. 2018) and delivered 88% retention of its lead-in (1.6/5).

In the show's home market of New York, "Tamron Hall" dominated its 10:00 a.m. time period and was No. 1 in Households (2.3/9), more than doubling NBC's "Today with Hoda & Jenna" head-to-head in the slot (+109% - 1.1/4). The show's top five markets based on Household ratings for Sept. 9 were Memphis (3.6/9), Baltimore (3.1/10), Norfolk (3.1/7), Louisville (2.9/7) and New Orleans (2.4/6).

Tamron kicked off the Sept. 9 premiere of her show with a revealing, honest look at her journey that led her to the new daytime talk show. The first guest on "Tamron Hall" was Richard Phillips, a man who spent 46 years behind bars for a crime he did not commit, followed by a surprise appearance by GRAMMY® Award-winning artist Fantasia, who exclusively recorded the original theme song for "Tamron Hall."

"Tamron Hall" (tamronhallshow.com), broadcasting from New York City, features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows. From the deeply moving to the purely fun, the nationally Syndicated show is a daily destination for all things topical and a platform for viewers to connect with the people who are shaping our world through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations. As a new mom, a newlywed and a new force in Daytime, proving you can accomplish anything at any age, Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable, unpredictable and unstoppable voice to television.

"Tamron Hall" is executive produced by Bill Geddie and Tamron Hall. It is produced by ABC Syndication and distributed by Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International, the global content sales and distribution segment of The Walt Disney Company. For times and channels, go to www.TamronHallShow.com and follow the show on social media @TamronHallShow.





