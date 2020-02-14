RATINGS: GREY'S ANATOMY, YOUNG SHELDON Lead Demo Race on Thursday

ABC (5.075 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.9, #1) held the demo line on Thursday thanks to its trio of "Station 19" (5.979 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.9, #3), "Grey's Anatomy" (5.549 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 1.0, #T1) and "A Million Little Things" (3.698 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T7).

CBS (5.802 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.7, #2) was the silver draw with its mix of "Young Sheldon" (8.835 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.0, #T1), "The Unicorn" (6.041 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T4), "Mom" (6.255 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T4), "Carol's Second Act" (4.867 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T7) and "Tommy" (4.408 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T14).

Next up was FOX (3.156 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.6, #3) with originals from "Last Man Standing" (3.682 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T7), "Outmatched" (2.174 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T11) and "Deputy" (3.384 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T11).

Meanwhile, NBC (2.377 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.5, #4) served up new episodes of "Superstore" (2.342 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T7), "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" (1.790 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T11), "Will & Grace" (1.957 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T14), "Indebted" (1.527 million viewers, #16; adults 18-49: 0.3, #16) and "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (3.324 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.7, #6).

And finally, week two of "Katy Keene" (0.557 million viewers, #18; adults 18-49: 0.1, #18) and a new "Legacies" (0.623 million viewers, #17; adults 18-49: 0.2, #17) closed out the evening on The CW (0.590 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+20.00% - Carol's Second Act

+16.67% - Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

+14.29% - Mom

+14.29% - The Unicorn

0.00% - Young Sheldon

0.00% - Station 19

0.00% - Brooklyn Nine-Nine

0.00% - Tommy

0.00% - Legacies

-9.09% - Grey's Anatomy

-14.29% - A Million Little Things

-14.29% - Superstore (vs. 1/30/20)

-16.67% - Deputy

-16.67% - Outmatched

-20.00% - Will & Grace

-25.00% - Last Man Standing

-25.00% - Indebted

-50.00% - Katy Keene

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

0.00% - Legacies (vs. Legacies (Repeat))

0.00% - Grey's Anatomy (vs. A Million Little Things)

0.00% - A MILLION LITTLE THINGS (vs. How to Get Away with Murder)

0.00% - LAST MAN STANDING (vs. Gotham)

-12.50% - Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

-16.67% - YOUNG SHELDON (vs. THE BIG BANG THEORY (Repeat))

-16.67% - Outmatched (vs. Gotham)

-25.00% - Carol's SECOND ACT (vs. Fam)

-27.27% - Mom

-27.27% - THE UNICORN (vs. YOUNG SHELDON (Repeat))

-28.57% - Deputy (vs. The Orville)

-35.71% - STATION 19 (vs. Grey's Anatomy)

-45.45% - Superstore (vs. The Titan Games)

-50.00% - Will & Grace (vs. Brooklyn Nine-Nine)

-50.00% - KATY KEENE (vs. The Top Greatest Valentine Movies of All Time)

-54.55% - BROOKLYN NINE-NINE (vs. The Titan Games)

-55.56% - Tommy (vs. SWAT)

-57.14% - Indebted (vs. Will & Grace)





