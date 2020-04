RATINGS: FOX Dramas Top Tight Demo Race on Tuesday

FOX (3.922 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.8, #1) pulled in front among adults 18-49 on Tuesday with the season finale of "The Resident" (4.918 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.8, #3) and a new "Empire" (2.925 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T4).

NBC (3.782 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T2) was a close second with a new "Ellen's Game of Games" (5.387 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 1.2, #1), a repeat "New Amsterdam" (2.640 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T11) and another "NBC News Special Report: virus Pandemic" (3.319 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T11).

ABC (3.417 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T2) likewise shared the silver with its mix of "The Conners" (6.226 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 1.0, #2), "Bless This Mess" (3.901 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T6), "Mixed-ish" (2.954 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T6), "Black-ish" (2.734 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T6) and "For Life" (2.344 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T6).

Meanwhile, CBS (6.587 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.6, #4) offered up repeats of "NCIS" (7.785 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T4), "FBI" (6.902 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T6) and "FBI: Most Wanted" (5.075 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T11).

And finally, The CW (0.551 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.1, #5) closed out the night with special repeats of "Supergirl" (0.619 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.2, #14) and "Batwoman" (0.484 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.1, #15).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+16.67% - Empire

0.00% - THE RESIDENT (vs. 3/24/20)

0.00% - MIXED-ISH (vs. 3/24/20)

0.00% - BLACK-ISH (vs. 3/24/20)

0.00% - For Life

-9.09% - THE CONNERS (vs. 3/24/20)

-14.29% - Ellen's Game of Games (vs. 3/24/20)

-14.29% - BLESS THIS MESS (vs. 3/24/20)

-16.67% - NBC NEWS SPECIAL Report: virus Pandemic

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+42.86% - THE CONNERS (vs. American Housewife)

+16.67% - Empire (vs. Mental Samurai)

+14.29% - THE RESIDENT (vs. MasterChef Junior)

0.00% - BLACK-ISH (vs. Splitting Up Together)

0.00% - FOR LIFE (vs. The Rookie)

0.00% - Ellen's Game of Games (vs. The Voice)

0.00% - BLESS THIS MESS (vs. The Kids Are Alright)

-14.29% - MIXED-ISH (vs. Black-ish)

-28.57% - NBC NEWS SPECIAL Report: virus Pandemic (vs. New Amsterdam)





