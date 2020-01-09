RATINGS: CBS Starts Second Half Of Season With A Weekly Win

CBS took the ratings crown for the first week of the new year, kicking off the second half of the season with a strong performance. For the week ending Sunday, Jan. 5 (week 15 of the 2019-2020 broadcast season), the Network attracted 7.79 million viewers, beating the closest competition (NBC, which had the Golden Globes) by over +1 million viewers (6.63 million, +18%). This was CBS' largest weekly audience since the week ending April 7, 2019.

On Monday, CBS was first in viewers (4.21m), tied for first with ABC in adults 25-54 (0.7/03) and tied for second in adults 18-49 (0.4/02, with NBC, -0.1 behind ABC). Encores ruled as THE NEIGHBORHOOD (R) was first in viewers (5.09m) and adults 25-54 (0.9/04) and tied for first (with ABC) in adults 18-49 (0.6/03). At 8:30 PM, BOB ♥ ABISHOLA (R) was first in viewers (4.37m), while at 9:00 PM, ALL RISE (R) was also most-watched in its hour with 3.69 million viewers. At 10:00 PM, an encore of BULL was also first in viewers (4.20m).

The Network continued its Friday domination with original episodes driving the Eye to season-best deliveries in all key measures. For the night, CBS was first in viewers (7.86m), adults 25-54 (1.2/05) and adults 18-49 (0.8/04). This marks the 14th time and tenth consecutive week the Network was first in viewers.

The 8:00 PM hour of the HAWAII FIVE-0/MAGNUM P.I. crossover was first in viewers (8.06m), adults 25-54 (1.3/06) and adults 18-49 (0.9/05). Compared to the last first-run episode on Dec. 13, 2019, HAWAII FIVE-0 was up +30% in adults 25-54 (from 1.0/05) and +50% in adults 18-49 (from 0.6/04) and added +1.49 million viewers (from 6.57m, +23%). HAWAII FIVE-0 posted its largest audience since Feb. 2, 2018 and delivered season-best adults 25-54 and adults 18-49 ratings. HAWAII FIVE-0 was Friday's #1 program in viewers, adults 25-54 and adults 18-49. The 9:00 PM hour of the crossover was first in viewers (7.83m), adults 25-54 (1.2/05) and adults 18-49 (0.8/04). Compared to the last first-run episode on Dec. 13, 2019, MAGNUM P.I. was up +33% in both adults 25-54 (from 0.9/04) and adults 18-49 (from 0.6/03) and added +1.70 million viewers (from 6.13m, +28%). MAGNUM P.I. posted its second-largest regularly scheduled audience EVER, and hit Friday best adults 25-54 and adults 18-49 ratings. MAGNUM P.I. was the night's #2 program in viewers, adults 25-54 and adults 18-49 (tied with "20/20 Friday"), behind HAWAII FIVE-0. Rounding out Friday at 10:00 PM, BLUE BLOODS was first in viewers (7.68m). Compared to the last first-run episode on Dec. 6, 2019, BLUE BLOODS added +340,000 viewers (from 7.34m, +5%).

On Saturday evening, the AFC WILDCARD PLAYOFFS, "Tennessee Titans at New England Patriots," was first in viewers, key men and key adult demographics from 8:00-11:00 PM. CBS posted the Network's best Saturday primetime delivery since Jan. 14, 2017 (AFC DIVISIONAL PLAYOFF, "Houston Texans at New England Patriots"), in viewers and men 18-34, and the best delivery since Jan. 13, 2018 (AFC DIVISIONAL PLAYOFF, "Tennessee Titans at New England Patriots") in adults 25-54, men 25-54, adults 18-49 and men 18-49. Overall, the AFC WILDCARD PLAYOFFS delivered 31.42 million viewers, 10.7/39 in adults 25-54, 8.9/40 in adults 18-49, 6.7/42 in adults 18-34, 13.7/49 in men 25-54, 11.5/50 in men 18-49 and 8.7/51 in men 18-34 from 8:25-11:28 PM.

NATIONAL NIELSEN SUMMARY - PRIMETIME

Week #15 of 2019-2020 Season (ending: 1/5/20)

VIEWERS (000) CBS 7.79m NBC 6.63m ABC 4.09m FOX 2.17m

A25-54 Rtg Sh CBS 1.9 8 NBC 2.0 8 ABC 1.2 5 FOX 0.7 3

A18-49 Rtg Sh CBS 1.5 7 NBC 1.5 8 ABC 0.9 4 FOX 0.5 2





Related Articles View More TV Stories