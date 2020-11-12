RATINGS: CBS NEWS Brings in 84 Million Viewers

More viewers watched CBS News’ broadcasts during election week than any other broadcast.

More viewers watched CBS News' broadcasts during election week than any other broadcast or cable network, reaching 84 million viewers. CBS News outpaced all competitors, from Monday to Sunday night, according to Nielsen. Additionally, CBS News Digital set viewership records during election week.



On the CBS Television Network, CBS News delivered election coverage on its regularly scheduled broadcasts, including CBS THIS MORNING, the CBS EVENING NEWS with NORAH O'DONNELL, CBS THIS MORNING: SATURDAY, CBS SUNDAY MORNING, FACE THE NATION, 60 MINUTES and in five nights of primetime specials anchored by Norah O'Donnell, Gayle King, John Dickerson, Ed O'Keefe, Margaret Brennan, Maria Elena Salinas, Nancy Cordes, Major Garrett and Anthony Salvanto with Jeff Pegues, Nikole Killion, Ben Tracy, Weijia Jiang, Paula Reid and the entire team of CBS News correspondents across the division.



On Saturday, CBS was the #1 broadcast network with coverage of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris acceptance speeches between 8:30 and 9:00 PM, ET, delivering 6.15 million viewers. The network was also the #1 broadcast network during Friday's special primetime election coverage at 10:00 PM, ahead of NBC.



CBSN, CBS News' streaming news service, set a new weekly viewership record during election week, delivering a total of 140 million streams from Tuesday-Saturday and an average of 19.3 million viewers each day. CBS News Digital set new single-day records for the second-straight day on Wednesday, Nov. 4, for unique visitors across its platforms and for streams and viewers on CBSN. CBSN drew 40.9 million streams and 27.9 million unique viewers on Nov. 4.



Source: NMR Reach figures based on Most Current Data with a 1-minute qualifier - 11/2-11/8 all news titles.

