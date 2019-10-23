RATINGS: ABC's MIXED-ISH & BLACK-ISH Improve Week to Week Against The World Series

Opposite the start of the 2019 WORLD SERIES on FOX at 8:00 p.m., ABC's annual airing of "It's The Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown" grew over its year-ago broadcast (on 10/18/18) by 11% in Total Viewers (5.0 million vs. 4.5 million) and by 9% with Adults 18-49 (1.2/6 vs. 1.1/5). "It's The Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown" tied NBC's "The Voice" as the No. 1 entertainment program in the 8:00 p.m. half-hour among Adults 18-49 (1.2/6) and beat CBS' "NCIS" by 9% (1.1/5). "The Great Pumpkin" ranked as Tuesday's No. 1 broadcast program among Kids 2-11 (1.3/8), tied with ABC's "Toy Story of TERROR!."

Airing against the WORLD SERIES this year, ABC's "Toy Story of TERROR!" improved over its year-ago telecast (on 10/18/18) by double digits in Total Viewers (+12% - 3.7 million vs. 3.3 million) and Adults 18-49 (+25% - 1.0/4 vs. 0.8/3). "Toy Story of TERROR!" stood as the No. 1 broadcast program of the night among Kids 2-11 (1.3/9), tied with ABC's "It's The Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown."

Airing opposite the WORLD SERIES for the first time this season, ABC's "mixed-ish" (0.7/3) and "black-ish" (0.7/3) both grew week to week by 17% each among Adults 18-49.

Source: The Nielsen Company, Fast Affiliate Live + Same Day Ratings, 10/22/19.

*COPYRIGHT ©2019 American Broadcasting Companies, Inc. All photography is copyrighted material and is for editorial use only. Images are not to be archived, altered, duplicated, resold, retransmitted or used for any other purposes without written permission of ABC. Images are distributed to the press in order to publicize current programming. Any other usage must be licensed. Photos posted for Web use must be at the low resolution of 72dpi, no larger than 2x3 in size.





Related Articles View More TV Stories