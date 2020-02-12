RATINGS: ABC's Live Episode of THE CONNERS Marks the Series' Most-Watched Telecast of the Season

"The Conners" (8:00-8:30 p.m. - 6.3 million and 1.1/6 in AD18-49):

In a first for the show, a special live episode of ABC's "The Conners" shot up over its last original telecast two weeks ago by 19% in Total Viewers (6.3 million vs. 5.3 million) to deliver its most-watched telecast this season. In addition, "The Conners" jumped over its most-recent original by 22% in Adults 18-49 (1.1/6 vs. 0.9/5).

"The Conners" ranked No. 1 in its 8:00 p.m. half-hour among Adults 18-49, topping CBS' "NCIS" by 10% (1.0/5) and NBC's "Ellen's Game of Games" by 38% (0.8/4).

The ABC comedy stood as Tuesday's No. 2 TV show with Adults 18-49, behind only NBC's "This Is Us." In fact, "The Conners" virtually tied "This Is Us" in Total Viewers (6.34 million vs. 6.37 million).

The live episode of "The Conners" marked the series' most-social telecast this season, with nearly 40,000 total social interactions (39,877) across Instagram (57%), Twitter (23%) and Facebook (19%).

Writers note: the East and West coast broadcasts were both performed live.

Source: The Nielsen Company, Fast Affiliate Live + Same Day Ratings, 2/11/20. Nielsen Social Content Ratings: Twitter, Facebook and Instagram total interactions based total linear interactions for 2/11/20.





