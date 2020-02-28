RATINGS: ABC Wins All 4 Hours of Sunday Night in Adults 18-49 with a 3-Month High

ABC Sunday Prime Time (7:00-11:00 p.m. - 8.0 million and 1.5/7 in AD18-49):

ABC ranked as Sunday's No. 1 network among Adults 18-49 (1.5/7), dominating its nearest competition by 88% (CBS = 0.8/4) and ranking as the No. 1 broadcaster in all 4 hours of the night. ABC claimed the night's Top 3 broadcast shows in Adults 18-49 with "American Idol," "The Rookie" and "America's Funniest Home Videos," respectively. Excluding only the night of "The Oscars®," ABC delivered its highest-rated Sunday in 3 months - since 11/24/19.

"America's Funniest Home Videos" (7:00-8:00 p.m. - 6.4 million and 1.1/6 in AD18-49):

ABC's "America's Funniest Home Videos" spiked week to week by 7% in Total Viewers (6.4 million vs. 6.0 million) and by 22% among Adults 18-49 (1.1/6 vs. 0.9/5) to hit new season highs. In fact, "America's Funniest Home Videos" scored its most-watched telecast in nearly 1 year - since 3/3/19. "America's Funniest Home Videos" ranked as the No. 1 program in the 7 o'clock hour in Adults 18-49.

"American Idol" (8:00-10:00 p.m. - 8.7 million and 1.7/8 in AD18-49):

ABC's "American Idol" ranked as Sunday's No. 1 program with Adults 18-49 (1.7/8), standing as the night's top-rated series for the 2nd week in a row. In addition, "American Idol" dominated its 2-hour time period in Adults 18-49, more than doubling its nearest competition in the slot (+113% - 0.8/4 for CBS and FOX tied) and ranking No. 1 on broadcast in both hours. "American Idol" held steady with its week-earlier premiere in Adults 18-49 (coming within 1-tenth of a ratings point - 1.7/8 vs. 1.8/9).

ABC's "American Idol" was Sunday's No. 1 most social entertainment program across broadcast and cable, earning 1.0 million total social interactions.

"The Rookie" (10:00-11:00 p.m. - 8.2 million and 1.3/7 in AD18-49):

The winter premiere of ABC's "The Rookie" grew over the series' last telecast in December by 14% in Total Viewers (8.2 million vs. 7.2 million) to draw its biggest audience since its series debut in October 2018 (and its 2nd largest audience ever) - since 10/16/18. In addition, "The Rookie" returned with growth of 8% among Adults 18-49 over its most-recent telecast (1.3/7 vs. 1.2/6) to score a season high. "The Rookie" won Sunday's 10:00 p.m. hour in both Total Viewers and Adults 18-49.

"The Rookie" was Sunday's No. 1 gainer in TV playback in Total Viewers (+3.32 million) and Adults 18-49 (+0.5 rating points-tie).

Source: The Nielsen Company, National Live+3 Day Program Ratings, 2/23/20. Nielsen Social for 2/23/20.





