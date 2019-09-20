RATINGS: ABC Tops Viewers, Shares Demo Crown with CBS, FOX on Thursday

ABC (4.178 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T1) held onto the top spot on Thursday with a repeat "Celebrity Family Feud" (4.675 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.8, #2) and the two-hour special "The Last Days of Phil Hartman" (3.929 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T3).

CBS (3.824 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T1) then shared in the demo honors with its mix of "Young Sheldon" (4.453 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T5), another "Young Sheldon" (4.556 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T5), "Big Brother 21" (4.406 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 1.1, #1) and "FBI" (2.562 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.3, #8).

Likewise on top among adults 18-49 was FOX (3.058 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T1) with a primetime edition of "MLB on FOX" (3.058 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T3).

Meanwhile, NBC (1.945 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.3, #4) served up its specials "Return to Downton Abbey: A Grand Event" (2.832 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.4, #7) and "The Paley Center Salutes The Good Place" (1.337 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T9) plus a repeat "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (1.667 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T9).

And finally, new episodes of "The Outpost" (1.254 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T9) and "Two Sentence Horror Stories" (1.111 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T9) followed by the season finale of "Two Sentence Horror Stories" (0.609 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.1, #13) rouned out the evening on The CW (1.057 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+100.00% - TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES - 9:00

0.00% - BIG BROTHER 21

0.00% - The Outpost

-50.00% - TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES - 9:30 (vs. 8/15/19)

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+100.00% - TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES - 9:00 (vs. THE ORIGINALS (Repeat))

+100.00% - The Last Days of Phil Hartman (vs. Station 19/How to Get Away with Murder (Repeats))

0.00% - THE OUTPOST (vs. Supernatural (Repeat))

0.00% - TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES - 9:30 (vs. THE ORIGINALS (Repeat))

-31.25% - BIG BROTHER 21

-33.33% - Return to Downton Abbey: A Grand Event (vs. THE GOOD PLACE (Repeats))

-71.43% - The Paley Center Salutes THE GOOD PLACE (vs. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (Repeat))

In late-night metered market ratings (via NBC's press release):

· In Nielsen's 56 metered markets, household results were: "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," 1.4/4; "Late Show with Stephen Colbert," 2.1/6; and ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live," 1.8/5.

· In the 25 markets with Local People Meters, adult 18-49 results were: "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," 0.4/3; "Late Show," 0.4/3; and "Jimmy Kimmel Live," 0.5/4.

· From 12:35-1:05 a.m. ET, ABC's "Nightline," averaged a 1.1/4 in metered-market households and a 0.2/2 in 18-49 in the Local People Meters.

· From 12:35-1:35 a.m. ET, ratings were: "Late Night with Seth Meyers," 0.9/4 in metered-market households; CBS's "Late Late Show," 1.0/4. In the 25 markets with Local People Meters, averages were: "Late Night," 0.2/3 in 18-49; "Late Late Show," 0.2/2.

· At 1:35 a.m., "A Little Late with Lilly Singh" averaged a 0.6/3 in metered-market households and a 0.2/2 in adults 18-49 in the 25 markets with local people meters.





