RATINGS: ABC Sweeps Thursday for 2nd Straight Week With Winter Fun & Games

With week two of its new Winter Fun & Games lineup, ABC ranked as the No. 1 network for the 2nd week in a row on Thursday in Total Viewers (6.2 million) and Adults 18-49 (1.0/6) in the Live+3 Day numbers. ABC delivered the night's Top 2 programs in Total Viewers with "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" (8.5 million) and "The Chase" (6.2 million), respectively.

"Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" (8:00-9:00 p.m. - 8.5 million and 1.3/8 in AD18-49):

ABC's "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" stood as Thursday's No. 1 program for the 2nd straight week among both Total Viewers (8.5 million) and Adults 18-49 (1.3/8). "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" held 100% of its week-earlier series debut with Adults 18-49 (1.3/8).

"The Chase" (9:00-10:00 p.m. - 6.2 million and 1.0/6 in AD18-49):

For the 2nd consecutive week, "The Chase" ranked as the night's No. 2 show in Total Viewers (6.2 million), behind only ABC's "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune," and as the No. 1 program in Thursday's 9:00 p.m. hour.

"The Hustler" (10:00-11:00 p.m. - 3.9 million and 0.7/5 in AD18-49):

ABC's "The Hustler" was the No. 1 show in Thursday's 10 o'clock hour for the 2nd week running with Adults 18-49 (0.7/5).

Source: The Nielsen Company, National Live+3 Day Program Ratings, 1/14/21. Beginning 8/31/20, National Program Ratings also include Out of Home (OOH) viewing.

Photo Credit: ABC/Christopher Willard