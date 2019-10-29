RATINGS: 20/20 Is Friday's Most-Watched Newsmagazine In Total Viewers, Adults 18-49, Adults 25-54

ABC's "20/20" outperformed NBC's "Dateline" by double digits in all key target demos: Total Viewers (+23% - 3.7 million vs. 3.1 million), Adults 18-49 (+50% - 0.6/3 vs. 0.4/2) and Adults 25-54 (+43% - 1.0/4 vs. 0.7/3). In fact, "20/20" beat "Dateline" in all three measures for the first time this season. Further, "20/20" beat the NBC newsmagazine by its largest margins in both key adult demos in over 6 months - since 4/5/19.

"20/20" featured nchor David Muir's exclusive interview with Payton Leutner, speaking for the first time after her one-time friends stabbed her 19 times in the name of Slender Man.

"20/20" is the only newsmagazine on Friday to grow week to week and year to year. "20/20" improved week to week (vs. 10/18/19) by double digits across the board: Total Viewers (+37% - 3.7 million vs. 2.7 million), Adults 18-49 (+50% - 0.6/3 vs. 0.4/2) and Adults 25-54 (+43% - 1.0/4 vs. 0.7/3). In fact, "20/20" saw its strongest news demo performance in over 6 months - since 4/5/19. In addition, "20/20" posted increases on the year-ago telecast (10/26/18) in Total Viewers (+54% - 3.7 million vs. 2.4 million), Adults 18-49 (+20% - 0.6/3 vs. 0.5/2) and Adults 25-54 (+43% - 1.0/4 vs. 0.7/3).

Source: The Nielsen Company, National Live + Same Day Program Ratings for 10/25/19 or as dated.





