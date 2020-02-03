Quibi Announces New Short-Form True Crime Series MURDER UNBOXED

Quibi is crawling inside the heads of detectives and giving true crime fans a glimpse into how the burden of proof is built - even if the evidence makes no sense at the start.

What does a bottle of brandy, a toaster, a pile of cash, and a Bourne Supremacy DVD have to do with murder? Quibi's new crime series, MURDER UNBOXED will reveal the connections by dusting off the boxes of evidence from outlandish and real life muder cases.

Mimicking the style of the popular online "unboxing" videos, each episode takes a new case and introduces seemingly unrelated evidence - one item at a time. Through interviews with the actual investigators, prosecutors, and witnesses of each case along with stylized recreations, the crazy story of how these random items came together to solve the crime unfolds. Full of twists, turns, and red herrings, each case plays out like a game a Clue, a real whodunit that has viewers playing along and guessing until the very end.





