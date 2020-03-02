Quibi Announces New Documentary Series HOW WE MET

Today, Quibi announced HOW WE MET (working title), a new documentary series from Oscar-winning filmmakers Dan Lindsay and TJ Martin.

Ordinary people. Extraordinary stories. HOW WE MET is a documentary series that explores the complicated nature of love, romance and the human connection. Each episode features a couple sharing their remarkable origin story and how those events have profoundly shaped their relationship and their lives.

Lindsay, Martin and All3Media America are represented by CAA.

Created & Directed by Dan Lindsay and TJ Martin. Executive Producers include Dan Lindsay, TJ Martin, Diane McArter and David Thorne (LoveChild), Tim Pastore (All3Media America) Studio:LoveChild Production Company: All3Media America

Quibi launches April 6, 2020. To stay up-to-date on all of Quibi's latest shows, including HOW WE MET, sign up at Quibi.com.

Dan Lindsay and TJ Martin are an Academy Award and Emmy Award winning creative partnership. Their debut film, Undefeated, won the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature in 2012. In 2017, their subsequent film, LA92, was awarded the Primetime Emmy Award for Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking. As commercial directors their groundbreaking six-part campaign, The Truth is Worth It, for The New York Times, produced by Furlined, won two Grands Prix at Cannes in 2019 and Martin & Lindsay were honored in Ad Week's Top Creative 100 as Commercial Directors Who Are Elevating the Craft of Storytelling in Advertising.

They are currently in post-production on a feature-length documentary on the life and career of singer Tina Turner.

LoveChild is an integrated creative studio, a division of Furlined, that develops original and brand content across a Spectrum of media. Diane McArter, Founder and President of LoveChild, leads the studio with Vice President, Ben Davies, and Senior Executive Producer, David Thorne. LoveChild's work has been recognized at The Cannes Lions, THE ONE Show, D&AD, The Emmys, The Webbys, SXSW, Sundance, Slamdance and Raindance.





