Quibi Announces FAZE UP Interactive Series with Esports Giant FaZe Clan

Do you have what it takes to make it with the biggest esports team in the world? Quibi, and only Quibi, is giving you the chance to 'FaZe Up.'

In partnership with FaZe Clan, the most popular esports organization on the planet, Quibi is giving 6 skilled subscribers the chance to play their way onto the FaZe roster with its interactive series 'FaZe Up.'

Produced by entertainment and sports media company Whistle, 'FaZe Up' is part contest, part competition show, and 100% FaZe. Six contestants, selected and voted upon by the Quibi audience, will get the opportunity of a lifetime: a chance to live the FaZe lifestyle, game competitively and win life-changing money. In the end, one winner will establish their legacy within the FaZe Empire.

Utilizing its interactive mobile technology, Quibi - along with key members of the FaZe Clan - will open up one potential spot on the FaZe Clan team. Then, Quibi subscribers will uniquely be able to submit a video pleading their case for a chance to join the team. Quibi subscribers will then vote through the Quibi app for the 6 lucky people that deserve a shot at gamer glory. From there, contestants will travel to the FaZe Clan mansion to go through a series of real-life and gaming challenges, until one gamer - selected by FaZe - is left standing.

"Over the past 10 years, FaZe Clan has not only contributed to the growth of the gaming lifestyle and the esports community, but we have broken barriers and are not afraid to disrupt the status quo," said FaZe Clan Head of Content Oluwafemi Okusanya. "In 2020, we plan to do the same with content creation and media distribution. The 'FaZe Up' show represents our next chapter in content creation with our first premium production effort and in collaboration with innovative partners like Whistle and Quibi."

"We have had an incredible partnership with FaZe and couldn't be more excited to take it to new heights with this show, especially on a unique platform like Quibi," said Michael Cohen, president of Whistle. "Whistle is all about incorporating our fans into our content and so the fact that the Quibi audience gets the ability to participate and immerse themselves in this experience is a truly perfect fit."

Quibi is the first entertainment platform designed specifically for your phone. Quibi will feature original content from Hollywood's biggest stars from Jennifer Lopez and Liam Hemsworth to Catherine Hardwicke and Antoine Fuqua. Quibi - which is short for "quick bites" - is built for easy, on-the-go mobile viewing with new episodes of movie-quality shows delivered daily in 10 minutes or less.





Related Articles View More TV Stories