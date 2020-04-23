Quibi Announces Development of HORROR ACCIDENTAL from Evan Daugherty

Quibi has announced the development of the psychological thriller series HORROR ACCIDENTAL based on the Japanese TV drama series, 'Horror Accidental 1&2' produced by Fuji Television Network, Inc. The original was written by Koichiro Miki, Mitsuaki Imura, and Kenta Ihara.

Brought to life by writer and director Evan Daugherty ('Divergent,' 'Tomb Raider'), HORROR ACCIDENTAL' is a terrifyingly addictive anthology series in chapters.

The series was made exclusively for mobile viewing and highlights everyday situations normal people find themselves in - and the horrific possibilities that lurk around every corner in our modern world.

'HORROR ACCIDENTAL' is produced by Gunpowder & Sky's horror brand, ALTER. Alter's Executive Producers are Van Toffler and Cody Zwieg. The series is also produced by Scoop Productions.

The series is also executive produced by Amuse Group USA and Fuji TV.

Daugherty made a splash when he co-wrote 2012's Snow White and the Huntsman, which starred Charlize Theron, Chris Hemsworth and Kristen Stewart. He also worked on Divergent, the YA action-adventure thriller starring Shailene Woodley, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Tomb Raider, helping launch MGM's Lara Croft franchise starring Alicia Vikander.

He is represented by Verve, management firm Alibi and law firm McKuin Frankel Whitehead LLP.





