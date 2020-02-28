Quibi Announces Comedy Series Q TALKS Featuring Regina Hall, Lisa Kudrow, & More!

Feb. 28, 2020  
Today, Quibi announced it has greenlit comedy series Q TALKS, hosted by comedian, James Veitch. Veitch's TED Talk is one of the most watched talks in history. Individual episodes of Q TALKS will feature Regina Hall, Lisa Kudrow, Neicy Nash, Jimmy O. Yang and Kristen Schaal.

Q TALKS is an original comedy format where celebrity speakers give expert talks-on topics they've never heard before, from a script they've never seen before, presented to them via a rigged teleprompter. To make it to the end of their talk, they'll have to say - and do - anything the prompter tells them.

Troy Conrad created and executive produced the series. Nicolle Yaron will serve as showrunner and executive producer. Other executive producers include Paul Feig, Laura Fischer and Kesila Childers for Powderkeg Media; Saul Friedman for Spectacle Content Media; Chris Wagner, Colleen Wagner, Mike Hofferth for Eleven Eleven Media Group

Quibi launches April 6, 2020.



