Production has begun on Disney Junior's "The Chicken Squad," a new animated series for preschoolers and their families slated to debut in 2020. Inspired by Doreen Cronin's popular book series, "The Chicken Squad" follows Coop, Little Boo and Sweetie-a trio of young chicken siblings-and Captain Tully, a seasoned watchdog, who use teamwork and critical thinking skills to solve problems in THE NEIGHBORHOOD and keep the peace in their backyard. The announcement was made today by Joe D'Ambrosia, senior vice president, Original Programming and General Manager, Disney Junior.

D'Ambrosia said, "We love the fun, silly humor found in 'The Chicken Squad' book series and are excited to have the opportunity to use that original material as a jumping-off point for our newest Disney Junior series. Full of humor, heroism and heart, we can't wait for our young viewers to follow along on the adventures of these adorable problem-solving chickens and their police dog mentor as they model what it's like to be good community helpers."

"The Chicken Squad" voice cast includes Ramone Hamilton ("The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants") as Coop, the enthusiastic and inventive leader; Maxwell Simkins ("Bizaardvark") as Little Boo, the quick and confident younger brother; Gabriella Graves ("Coop and Cami Ask the World") as Sweetie, the strong and big-hearted sister; and Yvette Nicole Brown ("Community," "Elena of Avalor") as Captain J.J. Tully, a caring retired police dog and mentor to the Chicken Squad.

Emmy® Award-nominated Tom Rogers ("Elena of Avalor") is executive producer and Humanitas Prize-winner Rachel Ruderman ("Sofia the First") is story editor. Tony Trujillo ("FarmVille 2") is art director, and Scott Bern ("Puppy Dog Pals") is supervising director. The series is produced by Wild Canary in association with Disney Junior.

Photo credit: Disney Junior





Related Articles View More TV Stories