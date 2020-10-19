Presidential Candidates to Appear on 60 MINUTES ELECTION EDITION Sunday, Oct. 25

Lesley Stahl to Interview President Trump and VP Pence Norah O'Donnell to Interview Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris

The 2020 presidential candidates and their VPs have agreed to appear on 60 MINUTES for an election edition of the CBS newsmagazine to be broadcast on Sunday, Oct. 25 (7:30-8:30 PM, ET/7:00-8:00 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Lesley Stahl will interview President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence; Norah O'Donnell will interview Democratic candidates Joe Biden and his running mate California Sen. Kamala Harris. All four will be interviewed separately in one-on-one interviews.

The presidential nominees from both parties have appeared on 60 MINUTES for the past three presidential election cycles.

