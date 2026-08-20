Praise In The Park to Return to Atlanta With Mary Mary, John P. Kee

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Variety Entertainment will present The Original Praise in the Park on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026, at Wolf Creek Amphitheater, bringing together a multigenerational lineup of gospel artists for one of Atlanta's major outdoor gospel music events.

The 2026 lineup is led by Mary Mary, John P. Kee and David and Tamela Mann, with scheduled performances by Anthony Brown and Group TherAPy, Lisa Knowles-Smith and The Brown Singers, Canton Jones, Adia, VaShawn Mitchell & Friends, Dwight Stone and Friends, Joann Rosario, JP'Dann Armstrong, Lee Vasi, Nia Allen, and Jai & Q. Parker.

Presented by Variety Entertainment, The Original Praise in the Park will bring traditional and contemporary gospel, praise and worship, and inspirational music to Wolf Creek Amphitheater for a community-centered celebration of faith and music.

The event's lineup represents multiple generations and styles within gospel music. Mary Mary, the Grammy Award-winning duo of sisters Erica Campbell and Tina Campbell, helped introduce contemporary gospel to broader audiences with a sound incorporating elements of gospel, R&B and soul. John P. Kee has built a decades-long career as a singer, songwriter and choir leader, while David and Tamela Mann have established careers spanning gospel music, television, film and stage.

Praise in the Park brings together nationally recognized recording artists and gospel groups alongside additional performers representing the depth and diversity of today's gospel music community.

Event Details

The Original Praise in the Park is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026, at Wolf Creek Amphitheater in Atlanta.

Tickets are on sale now through VarietyENT.net.

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