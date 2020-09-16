Pompano Beach Arts Presents MONTAGE: A FILM SERIES

A program designed to link communities and people through the art of filmmaking and culture.

Pompano Beach Arts is proud to present the next edition of Montage: A Film Series, a program designed to link communities and people through the art of filmmaking and culture. This month, host Cathleen Dean welcomes Juliana Tafur, an award-winning trilingual content director and journalist committed to using the power of film to generate consciousness about some of the most pressing issues of our time.

Attendees will view segments from Tafur's acclaimed documentary LIST(e)N, followed by a discussion about this film which brings together two people with opposing viewpoints about many controversial subjects. This free virtual event will take place September 24 at 7pm.

In 2019, Tafur made her directorial debut with LIST(e)N, a feature length documentary which highlights our common humanity amidst the growing polarization in the U.S. The film had its theatrical premiere at Regal Cinemas in Los Angeles and has screened at prestigious festivals like the Miami Film Festival's 37th edition and the Sarasota Film Festival's 22nd edition, received multiple awards (Accolade Global, ImpactDocs, IndieFest). Pompano Beach Arts is honored to be part of her worldwide virtual film tour to incentivize listening and understanding.

Through Tafur's 15 years in the industry, she's worked as Executive Producer, Content Director, Story Producer and Scriptwriter for Discovery, National Geographic, BBC, History and A&E.

She most recently supervised the work of producers across Latin America on more than 150 hours of television as Supervising Producer for Discovery Networks International (Discovery Channel, Home & Health, Animal Planet). Her work for Discovery's Home & Health 'Mi Estilo, Tu Estilo' was awarded a Bronze World Medal for 'best lifestyle series' at the 2017 New York Festival's TV & Film Awards.

Juliana's traveled across the world finding the human side to every story, from Sudanese refugees in Egypt to people who live off recyclables in the biggest trash dump in Guatemala. She's profiled some of the most resilient individuals in the Americas and lived under extreme conditions for productions in Peru's guano islands, the Amazon rainforest and the Uyuni Salt Flats - to name a few.

Juliana is an honors graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism, who's been recognized with multiple industry awards, including a Mark of Excellence Award from the Society of Professional Journalists - with a passion for impact storytelling and a track record of spearheading programs that entertain, inspire and educate.

Through thematically curated film screenings, industry networking events, professional development workshops, screenings, artist talks and discussion panels the City of Pompano Beach's Cultural Arts Department will provide a platform for emerging filmmakers to engage and cultivate a local following every Last Thursday of the month. Aspiring filmmakers, industry professionals and film lovers are invited to participate in candid discussions intended to build a community of support for emerging filmmakers.



The mission of the Cultural Affairs Department is to provide cultural programming that includes visual arts, digital media, music, film, theater, dance and public art for the enjoyment and enrichment of residents and visitors to Pompano Beach, Broward County, and the greater South Florida area. The department programs and manages the City's premiere cultural arts venues including the Pompano Beach Cultural Center, Ali Cultural Arts Center, Bailey Contemporary Arts Center, and the Blanche Ely House Museum. The department also oversees the City's Public Art Program and the prestigious National Endowment for the Arts' Our Town grant awarded to the Pompano Beach Crossroads place-making arts initiative.

