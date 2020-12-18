Pokémon Voice Actors To Raise Funds For The Brick Theater With Virtual Event

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The Broadway community and fifty Pokémon cast members are joining forces to raise funds for The Brick Theater in Brooklyn (579 Metropolitan Avenue) after the non-profit venue postponed all shows back in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This Sunday, Anna Roisman (Host of HQ Words, Buzzfeed, The Unemployed Podcast) and Audie Award Winner Barrett Leddy (Yu-Gi-Oh, Pokémon, The Howard Stern Show) are hosting a spelling bee benefit with dozens of voice actors behind the most beloved Pokémon characters of all time.

Special guests include Voice Arts Awards winner Sarah Natochenny (voice of "Ash Ketchum" in Pokémon), Emily Cramer (Broadway's School of Rock and LES MISERABLES) and Todd Haberkorn (Fairy Tail, Fullmetal Alchemist).

"I'm doing this because Theresa is an unwavering supporter of emerging artists," Natochenny said. "I was so lucky to get to know her as my director on Pokémon. She is a joy to work with and I am so honored to be able to help her keep The Brick Theater alive."

"I want The Brick to survive with every bit of my being, because space and time to create and connect are vital," former Pokémon director and artistic director of The Brick Theater Theresa Buchheister said.

The free special streams Sunday December 20 at 8:00 p.m. EST on Twitch. Donations are encouraged. Click here to donate.

Event Link: www.twitch.tv/outofcaution

NOTICE: THIS IS NOT AN OFFICIAL POKEMON EVENT.

FULL LIST OF COMPETITORS:

· Luis Alfonso (Pokémon and Yu-Gi-Oh!)

· Justin Anselmi

· Christian Banas ("Ben" in Genshin Impact, "Sota" in Shimajiro and "Aidan" in Rainbow High)

· Emily Bauer

· Simona Berman ("Vikavolt" and additional voices in Pokémon.)

· Laurie Hymes ("Lillie," "Popplio," "Brionne," "Primarina," "Pelipper," "Prince Raleigh," "Kellie" and "Mable" in Pokémon)

· Francesca Calo (Pokemon: Sun and Moon)

· Tiana Camacho ("Bea" in Pokémon)

· Ray Chase

· Neo Cihi

· Nicholas Corda ("Oliver" in Pokémon Journeys and "Ulu" in Pokémon: Sun and Moon)

· Emily Cramer ("Togedemaru" in Pokémon: Sun and Moon)

· Ryan William Downey ("Hoopa," "Unbound," "Wimpod," "Golisopod," "Heliolisk," "Ippei" and More Pokémon characters )

· Jessie Gill (Pokémon: Sun and Moon)

· Jason Griffith

· Todd Haberkorn

· Brittney Lee Hamilton ("Georgia", "Millis," and "Hapu" in Pokémon )

· Billy Kametz

· Sean Kenin ("Professor Rowan," "Chatot" and "Abe" in Pokémon)

· Brian Kim (Pokémon: Sun and Moon)

· Michele Knotz ("Jessie" and "Misty" in Pokémon)

· Danny Kramer ("Raihan" in Pokémon Journeys)

· Brittany Lauda

· Eddy Lee ("Gladion" in Pokémon: Sun and Moon)

· Mike Liscio ("Clemont" and "Inkay" in Pokémon XYZ, "Llima," "Lycanroc" and "Magikarp" in Pokémon Sun&Moon/Journeys)

· Jamie McGonnigal ("Barry" in Pokémon Diamond & Pearl, "Trip" and "Grumpig" in Pokémon Black & White)

· Daman Mills ("Kasukarp" and "Silicobra" in Pokémon Journeys)

· Rob Morrison

· MOZIAH ("Rock Hunter" in Pokemon Sun and Moon)

· Samara Naeymi ("Malva" and "Mina" in Pokémon)

· Lisa Ortiz

· Jake Paque

· Alyson Leigh Rosenfeld ("Nurse Joy," "Bonnie" and "Sophocles" in Pokémon)

· Alejandro Saab ("Leon" in Pokémon Journeys)

· Tara Sands

· Erica Schroeder ("Eevee," "Wobbuffet," "Nurse Joy", "Sylveon" and 50+ Pokémon characters.)

· Lipica Shah ("Sima" and various voices in Pokémon: Sun and Moon)

· Rachel Slotky ("Young Kikui" in Pokémon: Sun and Moon)

· Eileen Stevens ("Iris," "Aria" and others in Pokémon)

· Marc Thompson

· Cristina Vee

· Cedric Williams Jr.

· Allen Winter ("Kenichi" in Pokemon)

· Oliver Wyman ("Drew" and various Pokémon characters and "Aster Phoenix" in Yu-Gi-Oh!)

· Jenny Yokobori