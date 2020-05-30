Podcast: BroadwayRadio Chats with Hallmark Movie Star Jen Lilley about Her Fight to Build Homes for Foster Children

Podcast: BroadwayRadio Chats with Hallmark Movie Star Jen Lilley about Her Fight to Build Homes for Foster ChildrenOn today's episode of BroadwayRadio's "Tell Me More," Matt Tamanini ventures outside of the world of theatre to speak with one of the biggest stars from the wildly popular Hallmark Movie Channel, Jen Lilley.

After establishing herself as soap star - including on Matt's beloved "General Hospital" - Lilley has gone on to star in nine Hallmark and three Lifetime original movies since 2017, not to mention a handful of others.

Enter or Vote in the #VoicesThatGive Contest Here

However, in this episode Matt and Jen talk mostly about her work as an activist for adoption and foster children. Lilley is partnering with the foundation Project Orphans to establish a neighborhood here in the U.S. to give orphans and children in foster care safe and loving homes, with a focus on permanency and adoption.

To raise awareness and funds for Project Orphans, Jen launched this week the #VoicesThatGive contest, an opportunity to give creators from virtually all walks of life including singers and actors a chance to win the grand prize of $10,000, a walk-on roll on a Hallmark CHANNEL movie and much more.



BroadwayRadio is the home to some of the theatrical communities best podcasts, including "This Week on Broadway," the oldest, continually running theatre podcast in the (read more...)

