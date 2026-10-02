Photos: Volker Bertelmann Scores VERITY Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

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Lakeshore Records has announced the release of Verity—Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, featuring an original score by Oscar and BAFTA-winning composer Volker Bertelmann, known for his work on All Quiet On The Western Front. Bertelmann's striking string and piano work lead a vivid orchestra that enhances the increasing tension in the thriller, which is based on the bestseller by Colleen Hoover. The soundtrack was released digitally on October 2, the same day the Amazon MGM Studios film arrived in theaters.

The film stars Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson and Josh Hartnett. BroadwayWorld has previously reported on the film's press tour, including Josh Hartnett's appearance on THE TONIGHT SHOW and the debut of the first VERITY trailer.

Lakeshore will also release two vinyl editions of the soundtrack — a 1xLP, full color sleeve available in both a 'Clear Red' edition for most retail and a Barnes & Noble exclusive 'Opaque Maroon' color vinyl.

Bertelmann spoke about working on the film, noting: 'Working with Michael Showalter on Verity was a great pleasure. I felt the film should be based on a longer musical theme that I'd composed right at the start, when I saw the first shot of the house where Verity lives, and I used this theme in many variations throughout the film. I also really enjoyed the horror aspect of the film, which allowed me to experiment with a wide range of instruments. I also had the privilege of recording the entire film score in Los Angeles, which I thoroughly enjoyed! I'm absolutely delighted to be part of this film.'

Track List

01. A Miracle

02. People Like Me

03. How Does This Sound?

04. Research

05. The Lake

06. Villains Point Of View

07. Noise

08. Happier Than Ever

09. Becoming A Writer

10. You Are Making Progress

11. Seeing Things

12. Different From You

13. No Longer

14. Feel For You

15. I Lied To You

16. I Want You

17. I Need To Know

18. On The Lake

19. Say Something

20. So Be It

21. Read This

22. Like An Accident

23. Best One Yet

24. Revelations

25. Ending Credits - Verity

About Volker Bertelmann

Volker Bertelmann is an internationally acclaimed pianist, composer, and experimental musician whose innovative approach to sound has made him one of contemporary cinema's most distinctive musical voices. He won a multitude of awards, including an Academy Award, BAFTA Award and Deutscher Filmpreis (German Film Award) for Best Original Score for All Quiet on the Western Front, directed by Edward Berger. He also received Academy Award nominations for Conclave and Lion (co-scored with Dustin O'Halloran).

In 2026 Bertelmann scored music for projects including DC Studios' Clayface, directed by James Watkins; Focus Features' The Uprising, directed by Paul Greengrass; Amazon MGM Studios' Verity, directed by Michael Showalter; Bunker, directed by Florian Zeller; and Pressure, directed by Anthony Maras.

Bertelmann received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music for HBO's Dune: Prophecy. He has also earned World Soundtrack Award recognition for his scores to Conclave, The Amateur, and All Quiet on the Western Front.

Additional notable credits include A House of Dynamite, Ballad of a Small Player, Panic Carefully, The Day of the Jackal, Patrick Melrose, Your Honor, The Old Guard, and Stowaway.

Performing under the name Hauschka, Bertelmann is internationally recognized for pioneering prepared-piano techniques and fully improvised performances that merge classical tradition with experimental sound design. With more than twenty albums and EPs released, he tours extensively worldwide and has collaborated with artists and ensembles including the MDR Leipzig Radio Symphony Orchestra, Icelandic experimental group Múm, and Grammy-winning violinist Hilary Hahn. Bertelmann is a member of both the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the British Academy of Film and Television Arts.

About Lakeshore Records

Lakeshore Records is a GRAMMY-winning record label and the soundtrack arm of the Cutting Edge Group. Lakeshore Records is the global independent leader in top line soundtrack album releases, including soundtracks such as Bridgerton, Stranger Things, Wednesday, Fallout, John Wick, Whiplash, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, Drive, Cyberpunk 2077 / Edgerunners, Star Trek: Picard, Bojack Horseman, The Walking Dead, Napoleon Dynamite, Red Dead Redemption 2, the Grammy-winning Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok, the Academy Award nominated Lady Bird and Academy Award winners Moonlight, Little Miss Sunshine, American Factory, If Beale Street Could Talk, and The Hurt Locker, among others.







#U00a9Gareth Cattermole_VolkerBertelmann

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