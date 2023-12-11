Photos: VANDERPUMP RULES Cast Pose For Season 11; See Portraits of Ariana Madix, Scheana Shay & More

Bravo has shared the cast portraits for the new season of Vanderpump Rules.

The photos feature main cast members Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, James Kennedy, Scheana Shay, Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval, and Lisa Vanderpump.

Also included are Brock Davies, Shay's husband, and Ally Lewber, Kennedy's girlfriend, who are seeminly returning in recurring roles this season.

The new season returns on January 30, the day after Madix makes her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago. Watch the trailer for the new season here.

“Vanderpump Rules” chronicles the lives of restauranteur Lisa Vanderpump and her current and former staff at the West Hollywood mainstay SUR. Lisa balances her motherly instincts and shrewd business sense to keep control over this wild group as they pursue their dreams and each other.

Check out the photos here:



Katie Maloney, Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, Lisa Vanderpump, James Kennedy, Lala Kent, Tom Schwartz, Scheana Shay

Lisa Vanderpump

Katie Maloney

Lala Kent

Ariana Madix

Tom Schwartz

Tom Sandoval

James Kennedy

Ally Lewber

Brock Davies

Photos By: Gizelle Hernandez/Bravo